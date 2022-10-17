Double homicide claims 17-year-old, 19-year-old Sunday night in Winston-Salem, police say

Gunfire killed two young people Sunday in Winston-Salem, police say. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is just beginning.

Winston-Salem police officers went to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center at 10:15 p.m. Sunday after a 19-year-old arrived there with a gunshot wound to the head. The man, later identified as Marcus Lee Marshall of the 5100 block of Britt Road, died soon after arriving at the hospital, police said in a news release.

Winston-Salem police said they learned Marshall was in the 5200 block of Deacon Way Court when he was shot. When officers arrived there, they found the body of 17-year-old Corey Blake Simons in a parking lot.

Investigators said there's no evidence that this was a random act of violence or to suggest that the public is in danger. Police said that Marshall and Simons, of Vista Circle, were in the parking lot when a run-in led to gunfire.

"This investigation is still ongoing, and the specific details of this investigation will not be released at this time," the statement from police said.

Winston-Salem police said relatives of the two men have been contacted. The deaths of Marshall and Simons are the 25th and 26th homicides so far this year in Winston-Salem. There were 33 homicides in the city by mid-October 2021.

Police did not say where or if either Marshall or Simons attended school in Winston-Salem or Forsyth County.

