Double homicide investigation closes part of U.S. 52 overnight
Double homicide investigation closes part of U.S. 52 overnight

Red light flashing on emergency vehicle at night
ananaline

WINSTON-SALEM — Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened just before midnight Sunday that left a man and woman dead and two other people injured, according to WGHP/Fox 8 News, the news-gathering partner of the Journal.

Police closed U.S. 52 south from Akron Drive to Northwest Boulevard during the night because of an "active police investigation," according to a news release from the Winston-Salem Police Department. The news release did not include additional details, other than the intersection of East 25th and Liberty streets was also closed.

The condition of the two people taken to the hospital is unknown.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

'Grave' situation in Ukraine akin to other humanitarian disasters, UN official says

