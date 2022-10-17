Double homicide kills 17-year-old, 19-year-old Sunday night in Winston-Salem, police say

Gunfire killed two young people Sunday in Winston-Salem, police say. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is just beginning.
Winston-Salem police officers went to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center at 10:15 p.m. Sunday after a 19-year-old arrived there with a gunshot wound to the head. The man, later identified as Marcus Lee Marshall of the 5100 block of Britt Road, died soon after arriving at the hospital, police said in a news release.
Winston-Salem police said they learned Marshall was in the 5200 block of Deacon Way Court when he was shot. When officers arrived there, they found the body of 17-year-old Corey Blake Simons in a parking lot.
Investigators said there's no evidence that this was a random act of violence or to suggest that the public is in danger. Police said that Marshall and Simons, of Vista Circle, were in the parking lot when a run-in led to gunfire.
People are also reading…
"This investigation is still ongoing, and the specific details of this investigation will not be released at this time," the statement from police said.
Winston-Salem police said relatives of the two men have been contacted. The deaths of Marshall and Simons are the 25th and 26th homicides so far this year in Winston-Salem. There were 33 homicides in the city by mid-October 2021.
Police did not say where or if either Marshall or Simons attended school in Winston-Salem or Forsyth County.
Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Spanish speakers can call Crime Stoppers at 336-728-3904.
People also can view "Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County" on Facebook.
People can anonymously text tips, photos and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-276-1717.
336-727-7326