Dozens of child sex charges filed against Pfafftown man

A Pfafftown man faces 36 child sex abuse charges after an investigation by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.
Support Local Journalism
Dale Barnard Hairston, 61, has been charged with 16 counts of taking indecent liberties with a child, 16 counts of statutory sex offense by an adult and four counts of statutory rape of a child by an adult.
Hairston is being held at the Forsyth County jail under a $1 million bond. His first appearance in court is scheduled for Dec. 17.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.