Dozens of Winston-Salem police converge at a mobile-home park off New Greensboro Road

Dozens of Winston-Salem police officers and firefighters converged Friday afternoon at a mobile home park just off Salem Parkway.
The park is in the 3300 block New Greensboro Road, about 1 mile from Linville Road.
The site is an active crime scene, police said. One person was taken to the hospital, an officer said. It was unclear how that person was injured.
Members of the police department's SWAT team were seen walking along the road carrying rifles.
An armored vehicle is at the scene, as are fire trucks and at least one ambulance.
New Greensboro Road, which had been closed for several hours, reopened about 4:30 p.m.
This is a developing story.
336-727-7299