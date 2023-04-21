The N.C. Insurance Department said Friday that Dr. Anne Litton White, a controversial Winston-Salem doctor, has been arrested and charged with identity theft and unlawfully obtaining a credit card, both felonies.

Insurance commissioner Mike Causey announced the arrest of White, 68, of Advance.

White was arrested in Person County on Wednesday. Her bond was set at $2,500.

Her first court date in Forsyth District Court was scheduled for Friday, but was postponed to May 18.

White had been the operator of Carolina Laser and Cosmetic Center from 2004 until the facility closed in April 2022.

The closure fulfilled a N.C. Medical Board order for White to take that action or sell her practice by April 16, 2022, as part of the indefinite suspension of her medical license issued by the board in March 2022.

According to the arrest warrant, White used credit card and banking information of a deceased person, Pamela Dianne Shumate, to obtain and use a credit card in Shumate’s name.

Special agents with the department’s Criminal Investigations Division said White previously had been listed as an authorized user of Shumate’s credit card.

However, the authority to use her card ceased when Shumate died in May 2006, yet White continued to renew the card, according to the arrest warrant.

Under the identify theft charge, the arrest warrant listed that White "unlawfully, willfully and feloniously did knowingly obtain, use identifying information, credit card and banking information (of Skinner) with the intent to fraudulently represent that the defendant was the other person for the purpose of avoiding legal consequences."

The arrest warrant, issued Tuesday, did not list a money amount associated with the credit card.

White was not charged with a dollar amount, officials said.

She was charged for the alleged acts of identity theft and fraudulently obtaining a credit card.

Previous legal issues

The identity theft arrest is the latest legal issue for White.

In November, a Forsyth Superior Court judge ordered White to pay at least $332,000 to Bank of America Corp. for failure to meet the payment terms of her commercial business loan.

Bank of America filed on Oct. 7 for a partial summary judgment against White and her former businesses of Carolina Family Medicine and Dermatology PA and Carolina Laser and Cosmetic Center.

Richard Doughton, a retired special Superior Court judge, approved the partial summary judgment on Oct. 24, which includes $49,509 in attorney fees.

The judge agreed to the restitution breakdown provided by the bank of $309,899 in loan principal, accrued interest of $20,164, late fee of $2,086 and additional interest accruing since May 24 at the daily rate of $63.27.

Background

The N.C. Medical Board’s indefinite suspension of White’s medical license was issued at the conclusion of a Feb. 17-18, 2022, disciplinary hearing.

The board ruled that White must wait two years before asking for her license to be reinstated and that she must tell her patients about her practice’s status. That two-year period began March 17, 2022.

Board attorney Brian Blankenship said that because “White is the sole shareholder of the practice, accordingly she must divest herself of her shares to another licensee or shut down the practice.”

The focus of the hearing was how White ran her practice between March 18, 2020, and May 25, 2020.

White told board investigators and a board-required monitor that her practice was one of the many businesses that closed under state order during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, former employees testified and provided documentation that White saw patients during that time.

White testified that before the COVID-19 pandemic, she would average between $120,000 and $150,000 in monthly billings during a typical March through May period.

The board also determined that White “committed unprofessional conduct” by failing to comply with a 2018 order under which she agreed to pay for outside monitoring of her practice.

That determination allows the board to “annul, suspend, revoke, condition or limit” White’s North Carolina medical license.

The board also said in the report the unprofessional conduct includes “the committing of any act contrary to honesty, justice or good morals” as it related to a separate complaint involving an insurance claim filed by White.

It was the sixth time White has been subject to a board notice of charges and allegations, the others occurring in 2004, 2005, 2008, 2017 and 2018-20.

Before the Feb. 18 ruling, White’s license had been suspended for a combined 110 days since 2004, the last times from May 7-16, 2018, and from July 16-26, 2018.

Her practice had been operational since the second suspension ended.