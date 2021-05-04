Drive-by shooter injures Winston-Salem woman Tuesday

A woman was injured in a drive-by shooting on North Liberty Street on Tuesday night.

Jasmine Dominique Glenn, 31, was a passenger in an SUV that was pulling out of the gas station at 2609 N. Liberty shortly after 9 p.m. when someone in another car drove by and opened fire. Glenn was hit in the leg.

The driver of the SUV then drove to the 3300 block of North Patterson Avenue and contacted police.

Glenn was taken to a hospital and was in stable condition Tuesday night, police said.

The Winston-Salem Police Department asks that anyone with information about the shooting call 336-773-7700 or contact Crime Stoppers, either at 336-727-2800 or via Facebook at the Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County page.