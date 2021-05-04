 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Drive-by shooter injures Winston-Salem woman Tuesday
0 comments
top story

Drive-by shooter injures Winston-Salem woman Tuesday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A woman was injured in a drive-by shooting on North Liberty Street on Tuesday night.

Jasmine Dominique Glenn, 31, was a passenger in an SUV that was pulling out of the gas station at 2609 N. Liberty shortly after 9 p.m. when someone in another car drove by and opened fire. Glenn was hit in the leg.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The driver of the SUV then drove to the 3300 block of North Patterson Avenue and contacted police.

Glenn was taken to a hospital and was in stable condition Tuesday night, police said.

The Winston-Salem Police Department asks that anyone with information about the shooting call 336-773-7700 or contact Crime Stoppers, either at 336-727-2800 or via Facebook at the Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County page.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories May 4

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Winston-Salem teens convicted in fatal shooting of Texas man.
Crime

Winston-Salem teens convicted in fatal shooting of Texas man.

Tevin LaMar Bonner was only in Winston-Salem to install alarm systems but his encounter with two teenage boys one June night resulted in him getting shot and left for dead. On Wednesday, the two boys, now 16 and 15, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and got prison time.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News