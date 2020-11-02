Drive-by shooting critically injures Winston-Salem man

A 30-year-old man was critically injured Monday afternoon when he was fired upon while he was standing with a group of people in the 1000 block of East 17th Street, Winston-Salem police said.

The shooting victim was identified as Antonio Pitts.

Police said the shooting occurred at 4:28 p.m., and that when officers arrived, they found Pitts lying on the sidewalk. Pitts was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injury.

Police said a two-door black passenger vehicle drove by the group that Pitts was standing with, and that someone in the vehicle began firing. The vehicle then drove off. Police said the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident and that no other injuries or property damage occurred.

The criminal investigators from the city police department’s Violent Firearms Investigation Team are investigating the crime. No arrest had been made Monday night.

A block of 17th Street was closed off while officers made their initial investigation.

Police said anyone with information on the shooting should call the department at 336-773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at 336-727-7700.

