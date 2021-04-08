Drive-by shooting early Thursday is the latest in a series of shootings in Winston-Salem.

Five people have been wounded by gunfire in Winston-Salem since March 29, including four in shootings this week.
Winston-Salem police made arrests in connection with the wounding of a 4-year-old boy on March 29. The other four cases remain under investigation, police Lt. Gregory Dorn said Thursday.
None of the shootings were related, Dorn said.
“Citizens should always be aware of their surroundings for (their) personal safety,” Dorn said.
The most recent incident happened when a Winston-Salem man was injured about 12:45 a.m. Thursday in a drive-by shooting, police said.
Reginald D. Carpenter, 41 of Granby Street was standing in a parking lot of an apartment complex in the 900 block of East Third Street when someone fired several bullets from a vehicle.
Carpenter, who was taken to a local hospital, had several gunshot wounds. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.
Two apartments were damaged by the gunfire.
Two days earlier, officers went to a local hospital at 11:09 p.m. Tuesday where Tyishka Alexis Comer, 30, sought treatment for a gunshot wound to her foot, police said.
Investigators determined that Comer had been shot outside her home in the 2900 block of Ivy Avenue. A suspect fired several rounds in Comer’s direction while she stood outside with friends.
On Monday, a man was shot in the leg just before midnight in front of his home.
Rodney Lavon Lineberger, 55, was treated for a non-life-threatening injury at a local hospital, police said.
The shooting came after Lineberger and another man had a confrontation in front of the house, police said.
On Sunday, officers went to a local hospital at 2:37 a.m. where an Archdale man was seeking medical treatment for a gunshot wound to his shoulder.
Investigators learned that Deivy Fortuny-Gonzalez, 31, was shot as he tried to break up a fight in front of a business at 975 Peters Creek Parkway.
Fortuny-Gonzalez's injury was not life-threatening, police said.
On March 29, a 4-year-old boy was shot in his arm while he was playing on the sidewalk in the 1100 New Hope Lane in the Cleveland Avenue Homes.
The boy, Semaj Da-von Roseborough, was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police have arrested two people in connection with the boy’s shooting.
A 17-year-old is accused of firing a gun about 9:30 p.m. from a car toward a crowd of people who stood outside in the 1100 block of New Home Lane, police said. The teenager was taken into custody Tuesday, and is being held in juvenile detention.
Last week, authorities charged Demus Ramsey, 19, of Mount Airy with acting as an accessory to assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting bodily injury, according to police and an arrest warrant.
Ramsey is accused of driving a teenager to Cleveland Avenue Homes, and the juvenile then indiscriminately fired a gun when the car was on New Hope Lane, police said.
Ramsey was released from custody after he posted a $7,500 bond, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said. He is scheduled to appear in court April 12.