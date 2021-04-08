Drive-by shooting early Thursday is the latest in a series of shootings in Winston-Salem.

Five people have been wounded by gunfire in Winston-Salem since March 29, including four in shootings this week.

Winston-Salem police made arrests in connection with the wounding of a 4-year-old boy on March 29. The other four cases remain under investigation, police Lt. Gregory Dorn said Thursday.

None of the shootings were related, Dorn said.

“Citizens should always be aware of their surroundings for (their) personal safety,” Dorn said.

The most recent incident happened when a Winston-Salem man was injured about 12:45 a.m. Thursday in a drive-by shooting, police said.

Reginald D. Carpenter, 41 of Granby Street was standing in a parking lot of an apartment complex in the 900 block of East Third Street when someone fired several bullets from a vehicle.

Carpenter, who was taken to a local hospital, had several gunshot wounds. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

Two apartments were damaged by the gunfire.

Two days earlier, officers went to a local hospital at 11:09 p.m. Tuesday where Tyishka Alexis Comer, 30, sought treatment for a gunshot wound to her foot, police said.