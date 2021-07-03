 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Drive-by shooting in Boone wounds vehicle passenger; Mount Airy man arrested
0 Comments
alert top story

Drive-by shooting in Boone wounds vehicle passenger; Mount Airy man arrested

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Joseph James Navarette

Joseph James Navarette

 Boone Police

A passenger in a vehicle was wounded Saturday by gunfire in a drive-by shooting in Boone, authorities said.

Boone police went to the 300 block of West King Street after they received a report of gunfire, police said. Numerous 911 callers reported that a man driving a pickup was firing randomly from that vehicle.

Officers stopped the vehicle on West King Street and arrested the alleged shooter, police said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A passenger in one of the two vehicles hit by the gunfire was grazed by a bullet, police said. That person was treated and released from Watauga Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators will interview the person who police didn't identify.

Joseph James Navarette, 24, of Mount Airy was arrested and charged with two counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle and one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury, police said.

Navarette was being held Saturday in Watauga County Jail with his bond set at $1 million, police said. He is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 13.

Following the shooting, police closed a section of West King Street, but officers later reopened the street to traffic and pedestrians, police said.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Are some vaccines better than others?

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A gun-for-drugs deal went bad. Now a Winston-Salem man will spend at least 9 years in prison for the crime.
Crime

A gun-for-drugs deal went bad. Now a Winston-Salem man will spend at least 9 years in prison for the crime.

Jordan Tuttle was convicted Tuesday on a charge that he shot an 18-year-old woman after a gun-for-drugs exchange went bad. He took an Alford plea, which means he did not admit guilt but acknowledged that prosecutors had enough evidence to convict him. On Tuesday, Tuttle initially rejected the plea but changed his mind after the judge talked to him about it and he consulted with his attorney. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News