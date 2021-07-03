Drive-by shooting in Boone wounds vehicle passenger; Mount Airy man arrested

A passenger in a vehicle was wounded Saturday by gunfire in a drive-by shooting in Boone, authorities said.

Boone police went to the 300 block of West King Street after they received a report of gunfire, police said. Numerous 911 callers reported that a man driving a pickup was firing randomly from that vehicle.

Officers stopped the vehicle on West King Street and arrested the alleged shooter, police said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A passenger in one of the two vehicles hit by the gunfire was grazed by a bullet, police said. That person was treated and released from Watauga Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators will interview the person who police didn't identify.

Joseph James Navarette, 24, of Mount Airy was arrested and charged with two counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle and one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury, police said.

Navarette was being held Saturday in Watauga County Jail with his bond set at $1 million, police said. He is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 13.

Following the shooting, police closed a section of West King Street, but officers later reopened the street to traffic and pedestrians, police said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.