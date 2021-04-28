Drive-by shooting leaves one man injured in Winston-Salem on Tuesday night

A man was shot in the arm Tuesday night on East Fifteenth Street, Winston-Salem police said.
Officers were called to the 1000 block of the street around 10:30 p.m. They found Paul Hightower, 26, who lives nearby, with a gunshot wound.
Investigators say Hightower was walking on East Fifteenth when a dark-colored car drove by, and someone inside fired several rounds. Hightower was hit, and gunfire also struck several vehicles and at least one apartment.
The Winston-Salem Police Department asks that anyone with information about the shooting or similar crimes call police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. You can also contact the organization via the “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” Facebook page.