Drive-by shooting leaves one man injured in Winston-Salem on Tuesday night

Charles Donohoe, Proud Boys leader who lives in Kernersville, was at a hearing to determine if he stays in federal custody. Prosecutors portray him as a pivotal and influential leader who helped get hundreds of people from around the country to come to Washington, D.C. to storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. But his attorney said Donohoe wasn't involved in the planning and only decided at the last minute to go to Washington, D.C. A judge will decide on Thursday whether to keep Donohoe in federal custody.