Drive-by shooting wounds man in the city's northeastern section

A Winston-Salem man was shot and wounded Friday night when someone in a vehicle fired a gun into a home in the city’s northeastern section, authorities said.
Winston-Salem police responded at 7:02 p.m. to a reported shooting in the 3700 block of Hemlock Drive, police said. While they were going to the scene, officers learned that the victim had been taken to a local hospital.
Officers found Lewis Darrell King Jr., 20, of Glenn Avenue at the hospital as he was suffering from a single, non-life threatening gunshot wound to his finger, police said.
Investigators determined that King was standing inside a home on Hemlock Drive when an unknown vehicle traveled by the home and someone fired a gun into it, police said.
A bullet struck King in his finger, police said. Officers determined that the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident.
Anyone with information about this shooting can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.
Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.
The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.
336-727-7299