Drive-by shooting wounds Winston-Salem man on 15th Street

A Winston-Salem man was shot and wounded Tuesday in a drive-by shooting in the 1000 block of East 15th Street, authorities said.
Antonio Chantes Perez of 15th Street suffered a non-life-threatening wound to his arm, Winston-Salem police said. Police didn't provide Perez's age.
Perez was walking along the street about 5 p.m. when two suspects drove by in a minivan and fired a gun at him, police said.
Perez was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for treatment. Officers are investigating this incident.
Winston-Salem police are asking for the public's assistance in this case, which is latest incident in a string of shootings.
Anyone with information about this shooting can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.
Anonymous text tips, photos and video can be provided to police through their Text-A-Program at 336-276-1717.
