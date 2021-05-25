 Skip to main content
Drive-by shooting wounds Winston-Salem man on 15th Street
A Winston-Salem man was shot and wounded Tuesday in a drive-by shooting in the 1000 block of East 15th Street, authorities said.

Antonio Chantes Perez of 15th Street suffered a non-life-threatening wound to his arm, Winston-Salem police said. Police didn't provide Perez's age.

Perez was walking along the street about 5 p.m. when two suspects drove by in a minivan and fired a gun at him, police said.

Perez was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for treatment. Officers are investigating this incident.

Winston-Salem police are asking for the public's assistance in this case, which is latest incident in a string of shootings.

Anyone with information about this shooting can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

Anonymous text tips, photos and video can be provided to police through their Text-A-Program at 336-276-1717.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

