Drive-by shooting wounds woman, 21, Tuesday night in Winston-Salem, police say
WINSTON-SALEM — A 21-year-old woman is recovering after being shot in the chest Tuesday night by someone who drove by her while she was in a parking lot, according to a news release from Winston-Salem Police.

When police arrived at the scene of the shooting in the 1500 block of Lawrence Way, Tanisha Clark told them an unknown type of vehicle drove by and someone began shooting just before 9:40 p.m. Tuesday, the news release said. She was not able to provide police further details.

In the news release, police described her injury as serious and not life-threatening at this time. She was reported to be in stable condition.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at 336-276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos and videos to police.

