Driver 'hit him wide open': Walnut Cove woman convicted in crash that killed a traffic-control flagger

A Walnut Cove woman was convicted last week on charges that the car she was driving struck a traffic-control employee, who was thrown more than 100 feet and later died of his injuries at a local hospital.
Paris Anjuli Pinnix, 33, of Summit Street in Walnut Cove, pleaded guilty on May 7 in Forsyth District Court to one count of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and one count of failure to reduce speed.
Judge Gordon Miller of Forsyth District Court gave Pinnix a suspended 75-day jail sentence and placed her on 12 months of supervised probation. During her time on probation, she cannot drive a motor vehicle.
Her attorney, J.D. Byers, said Wednesday that it's still not clear what caused the crash. There was no evidence presented that she was impaired at the time of the crash.
"She's probably one of the most remorseful people I've ever seen," Byers said. "She was destroyed by this."
He said Pinnix wanted to take responsibility for what she did and that she really feels for the family of the man she killed, Austin Reid Arrington, 23.
The Forsyth County District Attorney's Office said in a news release Wednesday that the crash happened on Aug. 6, 2020. At 1:35 p.m. that day, Pinnix was driving her 2002 Mazda Tribute southwest on Old Walkertown Road, near Maxwell Road.
At the intersection of the two roads, Arrington was working as a traffic flagger in a construction zone.
According to search warrants, there were three warning signs on the right shoulder of Old Walkertown Road for vehicles traveling southwest. The search warrants also said that there was a warning sign that a person up ahead was flagging traffic to either stop or slow down. Cones were in the roadway closing the lane Pinnix was driving in.
Arrington was wearing khaki pants, a gray shirt and a yellow and orange reflective vest and was holding a double-sided sign telling drivers to slow down or stop. The sign was attached to an orange pole.
Search warrants said that Logan Gunn, a witness, told Winston-Salem police that Arrington could be seen from 1,486 feet away. A white AT&T utility truck with amber flashing light was parked inside the lane closure, the search warrants said.
Torri Miller told Winston-Salem police that she saw Pinnix approaching where Arrington was standing. At the time, his double-sided sign told drivers to stop. She said that Pinnix was traveling 45-mph and did not appear to slow down. According to the search warrant, Miller told police that Pinnix "hit him wide open."
When Arrington was struck, his body traveled 104 feet from the impact, the search warrants said.
Arrington died at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center from a cervical fracture caused by blunt-force trauma.
Pinnix told Winston-Salem police that she used the "WAZE" application on her cellphone because she was not familiar with Old Walkertown Road. The application told her that there was construction in the area and that she saw the utility vehicle in the middle of the lane.
"Paris Pinnix advised that Austin Arrington came out of nowhere and her vehicle collided with him," search warrants said.
The N.C. Division of Occupational Safety and Health investigated the circumstances surrounding Arrington's death. Arrington worked for Ansco & Associates LLC of Winston-Salem as a traffic control employee. The company was moving a utility line as part of the work on the eastern leg of the Northern Beltway. The company was not cited for any violations, according to a Jan. 5 letter to the company from the agency.
