Driver 'hit him wide open': Walnut Cove woman convicted in crash that killed a traffic-control flagger

A Walnut Cove woman was convicted last week on charges that the car she was driving struck a traffic-control employee, who was thrown more than 100 feet and later died of his injuries at a local hospital.

Paris Anjuli Pinnix, 33, of Summit Street in Walnut Cove, pleaded guilty on May 7 in Forsyth District Court to one count of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and one count of failure to reduce speed.

Judge Gordon Miller of Forsyth District Court gave Pinnix a suspended 75-day jail sentence and placed her on 12 months of supervised probation. During her time on probation, she cannot drive a motor vehicle.

Her attorney, J.D. Byers, said Wednesday that it's still not clear what caused the crash. There was no evidence presented that she was impaired at the time of the crash.

"She's probably one of the most remorseful people I've ever seen," Byers said. "She was destroyed by this."

He said Pinnix wanted to take responsibility for what she did and that she really feels for the family of the man she killed, Austin Reid Arrington, 23.