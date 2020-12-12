Driveway paving debacle will lead to charges, investigator says

WALKERTOWN — Somme Psalm walked down his driveway Friday morning kicking up chunks of newly laid asphalt. He shook his head as pieces came up just from a flick of his shoe.

“It shouldn’t be coming up like this,” he said, his native New York clear in his accent. “I come out every day trying to smooth it down.”

A couple of guys he’d met by chance in the parking lot of a nearby gas station just put it down last week, he said.

“The guy said, ‘Hey I got some asphalt in my truck and we’re looking for a place to dump it,'” Psalm said. “'If you could use a little asphalt, we could give it to you and smooth it. We’re not charging anything. I just want to dump it.'”

Psalm didn’t realize it in the moment, but he was about to get ensnared in what authorities say is an age-old scam — goosed along by the involvement of a man who’s done prison time for the same thing.

A contractor who did the work claimed it was all a misunderstanding and called Psalm “a deadbeat” who didn’t want to pay up.

An arrest warrant being sought by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office says otherwise.

Different version of events