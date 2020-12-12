Driveway paving debacle will lead to charges, investigator says

WALKERTOWN — Somme Psalm walked down his driveway Friday morning kicking up chunks of newly laid asphalt. He shook his head as pieces came up just from a flick of his shoe.
“It shouldn’t be coming up like this,” he said, his native New York clear in his accent. “I come out every day trying to smooth it down.”
A couple of guys he’d met by chance in the parking lot of a nearby gas station just put it down last week, he said.
“The guy said, ‘Hey I got some asphalt in my truck and we’re looking for a place to dump it,'” Psalm said. “'If you could use a little asphalt, we could give it to you and smooth it. We’re not charging anything. I just want to dump it.'”
Psalm didn’t realize it in the moment, but he was about to get ensnared in what authorities say is an age-old scam — goosed along by the involvement of a man who’s done prison time for the same thing.
A contractor who did the work claimed it was all a misunderstanding and called Psalm “a deadbeat” who didn’t want to pay up.
An arrest warrant being sought by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office says otherwise.
Different version of events
The whole thing started with a discarded metal can. Psalm spotted a man tossing it out, and approached him to ask for it.
“I pick up aluminum cans and scrap metal for extra money,” he said. “I’m on a fixed income.”
That’s when the conversation about asphalt cropped up. Psalm knew his driveway could use some attention, and the deal sounded like a win-win.
A truck came by the house, and asphalt was indeed dumped and shaped in his driveway. The difficulties began when the subject of money surfaced.
It’s funny how that happens.
“I heard one of the guys say from here to here costs $1,000 … it’ll cost $4,000 to finish,” Psalm said. “I said ‘Hold it. Hold it. Nobody said anything about charging. I can’t pay that.’”
Ronald Emerson, who poured it for a company called Dr. Driveway, offered a wildly different version of events.
“I did the job for (Psalm),” Emerson said. “I laid some recycled asphalt for a certain price. He was told upfront $1.40 per square foot.”
At that point it sounds like a he-said, he-said business dispute. A matter for a small-claims civil court to decide.
Except for the involvement of one Lige Bobby Boswell, a Forsyth County man with a record for pulling pavement-related scams — so notorious that he once attracted the attention of then-Attorney General Roy Cooper — it might have remained just that.
In 2014, following a series of complaints about inflated prices and shoddy work done by Boswell, Cooper sought and won a permanent injunction banning Boswell, his employees and companies from the paving business in North Carolina.
The scam, according to the attorney general’s office, worked this way:
Boswell approached consumers — senior citizens in many instances — offering to pave driveways at a great price using leftover asphalt.
Instead, steep fees were charged for crummy, crumbling work. He failed to provide written contracts or the three-day right to cancel required by law.
As part of the permanent injunction, Boswell was ordered to pay $6,100 in refunds to three consumers and civil penalties.
“Ignoring court orders and continuing to cheat consumers is no way to do business,” Cooper said in 2014. “When problem pavers can’t learn to play by the rules, we’ll take action to shut them down.”
The only flaw with that is Boswell didn’t stay shut down.
In January 2018, he was convicted on one count of obtaining property by false pretenses and one count of exploiting an elderly or disabled person in connection with conning a 69-year-old Winston-Salem woman out of $3,000 for paving work so poor it damaged her driveway.
He was sentenced to between 6 months and one year, 5 months in prison and was released in August 2018.
A man who answered a phone number for Bobby Boswell said to call back and leave a message before hanging up. It was not returned.
According to affidavits in consumer complaints, Boswell would put down a thin layer of asphalt and demand $4,000 in payment before falling back to a lower amount when consumers balked.
Hmm. Sounds familiar.
“The driveway paving scam has been around for many, many years,” said Detective Scott Sluder of the Winston-Salem Police Department, who did the grunt work that led to Boswell’s criminal conviction. “Some agencies treat it as a civil matter, a business disagreement. Others look a little closer and get criminal charges.”
Like, say, Winston-Salem police and the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.
'A friend of mine'
Psalm — he agrees that he has an unusual name — said pavers first demanded $4,000, then fell back to $2,000 when he kicked up a fuss.
“I said ‘I can’t pay you that. We just paid our bills,’” he said.
An argument ensued; Psalm said he agreed to pay $1,300 but was reluctant.
“I was mad and starting to get nervous, so I wrote a check to get them to leave,” he said.
The check was made payable to … L.B. Boswell. That was on Dec. 3, a Thursday afternoon; the check was cashed the following morning.
“Boswell is a friend of mine,” Emerson said Friday. “He just happened to be with me.”
Huh. What a coincidence. So I had to ask: You're aware Boswell had done time for running a paving scam and that he’s been banned from doing that kind of work, right?
“Yeah. He didn’t have anything to do with the work,” Emerson said. “He never contributed any kind of way. He had an account — the check was on (an out-of-state credit union) — and I had no way to cash it.”
In another coincidence, Emerson called Psalm late Friday morning — after a detective from the sheriff’s office started asking questions.
One exchange from recorded phone conversations — you can hear them online — between goes this way:
“Did you call somebody (else) about the work?” asked a man calling from a number that Emerson answered later. “Who’d you call?”
“The authorities,” Psalm answered.
“The authorities? What’re you talking to them about?” the caller asked.
Psalm said he felt like he’d been scammed; the caller at one point offered to knock the remaining $700 off the bill then followed up by saying the full amount would be refunded.
“What do you want me to do to stop (the) police from taking action?” the caller asked, adding that “I wish you would have called me.”
“I found it difficult to do with that scene in my driveway,” Psalm said.
Reached later Friday afternoon, Emerson said he would send a money order to Psalm. But that might be too little, too late.
Lt. Robert Shinault of the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that detectives would charge Boswell.
“I really don’t want to let anybody else, especially somebody on a fixed income, to have to go through the same thing,” Psalm said.
Is the whole thing a business dispute? A time-tested scam involving a guy (Boswell) with a long history of similar conduct? A case of galactic poor judgment by another guy (Emerson) for doing a paving job, then involving a crook by using his bank account?
A judge will likely make that call. In the meantime, if a stranger in a truck offers to pave your driveway, just say no.
