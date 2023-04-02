Two men face drug charges after they were arrested on Thursday during a speed enforcement operation conducted by the Davidson County Sheriff's Office.

The speed enforcement operation took place on N.C. 109 between Thomasville and Denton.

Jackie Dean Joyce, 59, of Thomasville was charged with felony possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was a passenger in a vehicle stopped for a traffic violation. His court date is April 25.

Christopher Parker, 39, of Denton was stopped for a traffic violation and found to be in possession of Fentanyl. He was charged with possession of Fentanyl, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless driving and having no operator's license. He is scheduled to appear in court April 25.