Drug, gun felony charges lead to 15 year sentence for Mount Airy man

A Mount Airy man was sentenced Thursday to 15 years in prison on charges of selling methamphetamine and possessing three guns as a convicted felon, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of North Carolina.

James Robert Brintle, 26, pleaded guilty on July 11, 2022 in U.S. District Court to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

U.S. District Judge Catherine Eagles sentenced Brintle to 15 years in federal prison. After he gets out of prison, he will have to serve three years of supervised release. He also has to give up a Ruger .380 pistol, a Japanese military rifle and a bolt-action rifle.

Federal prosecutors allege that on Oct. 10, 2020, Surry County sheriff's deputies stopped Brintle for driving without a license after Brintle nearly struck a Surry County detective on Piper Gap Road. During the stop, a K-9 dog sniffed around Brintle's truck and detected narcotics. Detectives searched the truck and found three guns, 29 grams of methamphetamine and two grams of fentanyl. Brintle told authorities that he sold one pound of methamphetamine a day, the news release said.

Brintle was previously convicted of obtaining property by false pretenses in Surry Superior Court in 2014 and received a suspended sentence of 8 months to 19 months. He got a suspended sentence of 6 months to 17 months after he was convicted of possession of heroin in Surry Superior Court in 2018.