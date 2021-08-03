 Skip to main content
Drug Task Force: Couple had cocaine, THC oil, heroin, LSD, mushrooms and other controlled substances at Winston-Salem residences
Drug Task Force: Couple had cocaine, THC oil, heroin, LSD, mushrooms and other controlled substances at Winston-Salem residences

The Forsyth County Drug Task Force arrested two Winston-Salem residents on 39 separate drug charges after the task force received a tip that illegal drugs were being sold from a home on Tise Avenue, authorities said Tuesday.

Matthew Brandon Jackson, 39, faces 29 charges, including felony trafficking of cocaine, multiple felony and misdemeanor drug charges, and possessing a stolen vehicle and other stolen property, the task force said in a news release.

Jackson received a $200,000 unsecured bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 27.

Amber Jade Stultz, 29, faces 10 charges, including maintaining a dwelling or vehicle to keep a controlled substance, and multiple felony and misdemeanor drug charges, the task force said.

Stultz received a $5,000 unsecured bond, and her court date is scheduled for Thursday.

Jackson and Stultz were arrested after investigators obtained search warrants on March 12 and executed those search warrants at homes at Tise Avenue, Baux Mountain Road, Wentworth Road and Sterling Park Court, all in Winston-Salem.

Investigators reported seizing 1.75 ounces of cocaine, valued at $4,992; nearly 7 ounces of marijuana, valued at $1,995; 84 THC cartridges, valued at $4,200; and 94 doses of Xanax, valued at $470, the task force said. Detectives also seized hashish, heroin, LSD, ecstasy, liquid psilocybin, psilocybin mushrooms and THC concentrate, with a total value of $2,181.

They also seized 16 handguns, four rifles, about 5,100 rounds of ammunition and $29,195 in cash, authorities said.

The task force is made up of members of the Winston-Salem and Kernersville police departments as well as the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office. The task force worked with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in this investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish language line at 336-728-3904. Anonymous texts, photos and videos can be submitted through the Text-A-Tip program at 336-920-8477.

JACKSON, MATTHEW BRANDON.JPG

Matthew Brandon Jackson
Amber Jade Stultz

Amber Jade Stultz

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

