Drug task force seizes meth, fentanyl, Forsyth authorities say. 2 charged with trafficking.

The Forsyth County Drug Task Force has seized more than 8 1/2 pounds of illegal drugs in a recent investigation, including almost 6 pounds of methamphetamine, and arrested two people on a drug trafficking charges, authorities said Friday.

Earlier this month, investigators said, they learned that Jessica Edwina Spegal, 33, of Germanton was allegedly distributing illegal drugs in Forsyth County.

Authorities executed a search warrant on Red Bank Road in Germanton, which led them to search a home at Gallery Place in Winston-Salem, the task force said.

As a result, Spegal was arrested and charged with felony trafficking of fentanyl.

Lani Clark, 39, of Winston-Salem was also arrested and charged with felony trafficking in methamphetamines, the task force said.

Spegal and Clark were being held Friday in the Forsyth County Jail with their bonds each set at $250,000, the task force said. They are scheduled to appear Oct. 21 in Forsyth District Court.

Authorities allege the drugs have a combined value of $955,650, the task force said in a news release.

In all, authorities say detectives seized:

5.9 pounds of meth, which the task force says has a value of $678,000, or $250 per gram

2.4 pounds of fentanyl pills with a reported value of $276,500, which would also be $250 per gram

0.35 ounces of cocaine with a reported value of $1,000

3.36 ounces of marijuana, with a reported value of $1,150

four guns

various drug paraphernalia

$1,200 in cash.

The task force consists of Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, Winston-Salem Police Department, the Kernersville Police Department and King Police Department.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call the Forsyth County Drug Task Force at 336-728-3910 or Crime Stoppers, either at 336-727-2800 or on the Spanish laguage line at 336-728-3904.

The Text-A-Tip line at 336-920-8477 allows people to text information, photos and videos to the authorities.