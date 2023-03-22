A Forsyth County man received a prison sentence Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to driving while impaired and possession of a firearm by a felon, authorities said.

Judge Todd Burke of Forsyth Superior Court sentenced Brad Jermaine Banner, 43, to serve a minimum of seven years and three months to a maximum of nine years and nine months in prison, the Forsyth County District Attorney’s Office said.

A Winston-Salem police officer responded at 8:17 a.m. Nov. 28. 2020 to a traffic crash on 25th Street, the district attorney’s office said. The officer saw that a minivan had struck a parked truck on the street. The minivan was in the middle of the road.

The officer found Banner passed out in the driver’s seat with the minivan’s engine running, the district attorney’s office said. The officer also saw multiple open containers of alcoholic beverages inside the van.

Banner also had a gun in a holster on his hip, the district attorney's office said. As a convicted felon, Banner is not legally allowed to possess a gun.

Banner failed multiple field sobriety tests, the district attorney’s office said. A breathalyzer showed that Banner’s blood-alcohol level was at 0.11. In North Carolina, the legal blood-alcohol limit is 0.08.

Banner has 20 felony convictions, many domestic-violence convictions and three prior driving-while-impaired convictions, the district attorney’s office said. Banner was prosecuted as a habitual felon.