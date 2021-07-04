 Skip to main content
Early morning fire at Winston-Salem apartment complex displaces six
Early morning fire at Winston-Salem apartment complex displaces six

The Winston-Salem Fire Department responded to a fire Sunday morning at an apartment complex off Bethabara Park Boulevard.

Around 3:10 a.m., firefighters responded to a call in the 100 block of Old Oak Circle, which is in The View at 5010 apartment complex.

The fire was contained to the apartment where it started. No one was injured.

Six occupants were displaced, according to the fire department's Twitter feed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

