An East Bend man is charged with stabbing another man to death, authorities said Friday.

The stabbing happened Thursday in the 4000 block of Prides Road in East Bend, the Yadkin County Sheriff's Office said.

When deputies arrived, they found Scott Anthony Murray, 48, of Boonville suffering from multiple stab wounds, the sheriff's office said.

Murray died at the scene.

Investigators then linked Dakota Shane Chambers, 27, of East Bend to the stabbing, the sheriff's office said.

Chambers was arrested at the scene and charged with first-degree murder in connection with Murray's death, the sheriff's office said.

Chambers was being held Friday in the Yadkin County Jail with no bond allowed, the sheriff's office said.

Chambers is scheduled to appear June 21 in Yadkin District Court.