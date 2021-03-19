East Bend man faces charges related to a home break-in last year

A East Bend man faces charges related to a home break-in and theft last year, authorities said Friday.

David Lee Garris, 41, is charged with safe cracking, breaking and entering, larceny of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon, the Yadkin County Sheriff's Office said.

Garris was released from custody after he posted a $10,000 bond, the sheriff's office said. Garris is scheduled to appear in court March 24.

Investigators linked Garris to a January 2020 break-in at a home on Flint Hill Road in East Bend, the sheriff's office said. Detectives recovered some stolen items from the home.

