Eden man dies of complications from wreck near Hanes Mall

An Eden man whose vehicle wrecked near Hanes Mall on Jan. 31 has died as a result of injuries he sustained in the crash, Winston-Salem police said.

The man was identified as Lee Fletcher Woods, 76.

Police said Woods was driving a 2009 Honda west on Interstate 40 around 10 p.m. on Jan. 31 when he took the exit ramp leading to Hanes Mall Boulevard and didn't stop at the intersection. Police said the Honda traveled across the intersection and ran up a steep bank on the other side.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

When police arrived, they found Woods suffering from both a medical problem and the injuries he received in the crash.

Police said Woods died on Friday from complications of the injuries he received in the crash.

It was the seventh motor vehicle fatality in 2021, compared with none for the same period in 2020.

Police said the accident investigation was ongoing by the city's traffic enforcement unit. Anyone with information is being asked to call police at 336-773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.