Elkin man in custody, charged with murder in death of Kernersville woman

An Elkin man has been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of a Kernersville woman, according to the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office.
Donald Ray Lassiter, 36, of Elkin, was arrested around 11 a.m. Monday in the Ronda community and charged with murder, the sheriff’s office reported.
Reports show that deputies responded to a report of a shooting at 4:30 a.m. Sunday in Elkin and, on arrival, found Stephanie Nicole Hatton, 25, of Kernersville, dead from a gunshot wound.
Authorities simultaneously announced that a murder warrant had been drawn for Lassiter, although his whereabouts were not known at the time.
The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation is assisting in what authorities describe as an ongoing investigation.
