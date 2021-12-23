Emaciated puppies doing well in Forsyth County, but two are charged with animal cruelty

Puppies Bear and Boomer are doing fine and gaining weight, but their former owners have been charged with animal cruelty after someone tipped off the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office about their condition.

An anonymous caller contacted the sheriff's office, which sent officers from the Animal Services Division to check on the puppies at a Walkertown address.

Working with the Forsyth Humane Society, investigators found two puppies who were underweight, dehydrated and had low body temperatures.

That all happened after the owners signed over custody of the puppies. The animals were taken away, and Humane Society staffers worked diligently through the night to stabilize the condition of the pups, the sheriff's office reported.

And not only that: The Humane Society found the pair of puppies a "furever home," the sheriff's office said.

The original owners, Cassidy Nokomis Welch, 24, of Walkertown, and Shawn Fernando Carter, 25, of Walnut Cove, were each charged with cruelty to animals for "unlawfully, intentionally and willfully depriving" the pups of what they needed to stay healthy.