Emaciated puppies doing well in Forsyth County, but two are charged with animal cruelty

Puppies Bear and Boomer are doing fine and gaining weight, but their former owners have been charged with animal cruelty after someone tipped off the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office about their condition.
An anonymous caller contacted the sheriff's office, which sent officers from the Animal Services Division to check on the puppies at a Walkertown address.
Working with the Forsyth Humane Society, investigators found two puppies who were underweight, dehydrated and had low body temperatures.
That all happened after the owners signed over custody of the puppies. The animals were taken away, and Humane Society staffers worked diligently through the night to stabilize the condition of the pups, the sheriff's office reported.
And not only that: The Humane Society found the pair of puppies a "furever home," the sheriff's office said.
The original owners, Cassidy Nokomis Welch, 24, of Walkertown, and Shawn Fernando Carter, 25, of Walnut Cove, were each charged with cruelty to animals for "unlawfully, intentionally and willfully depriving" the pups of what they needed to stay healthy.
According to the sheriff's office, the original owners said that Bear and Boomer had not been eating for about two weeks, even though they offered the puppies several types of dog food. But the owners had not checked with a veterinarian to find out why the pups were not eating, the sheriff's office said.
When Bear and Boomer were taken into the care of the Humane Society, the sheriff's office reported, they immediately took to food and water. A veterinarian checked over the two puppies and found that, while they were malnourished, there did not seem to be signs of any underlying illness that might have caused their emaciation and malnourishment, the report showed.
In the care of their rescuers, the puppies quickly began gaining weight, and continued to eat and grow healthier, the sheriff's office said.
Meanwhile, Welch and Carter appeared before a magistrate and were each served with a criminal summons for a Jan. 18 court appearance on the charges.
The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office has a "zero tolerance" stance on animal cruelty, the office said. Anyone with information on animal cruelty, or any crime, should call the sheriff's office at 336-727-2112 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.
