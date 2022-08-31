Embezzlement charges dismissed against Winston-Salem man. Judge said delays in trial violated man's constitutional rights.

A Forsyth County judge dropped embezzlement charges against a Winston-Salem man on Wednesday after ruling that the man's constitutional rights to a speedy trial had been violated. The alleged embezzlement happened between 14 and 17 years ago, and the man had been waiting to go on trial for more than six years since he was indicted.

Charles Dewayne Washington, 59, was indicted on two counts of embezzlement and one count of conspiracy to embezzle in April 2016. Washington was indicted on an additional count of embezzlement in January 2020. He was accused of embezzling at least $300,000 from La Casa Real Estate and Investment LLC, a company owned by Bobby Slate. A federal lawsuit filed by Slate and his various companies alleged that Washington and Rhonda Lea Byrd embezzled more than $3 million from Slate's companies over a period of time.

In 2019, a Forsyth County jury convicted Byrd of three counts of embezzlement and she entered what is known as an Alford plea to two additional counts of embezzlement and one count of conspiracy. An Alford plea means Byrd didn't admit guilt but acknowledged that prosecutors had enough evidence to convict her at trial. She is serving up to 10 years in prison.

Washington's attorney, Dan Anthony, filed a motion to dismiss on Aug. 24 in Forsyth Superior Court, arguing that the delays in the case violated Washington's constitutional rights and his ability to mount a defense. Anthony argued that three witnesses who died between 2013 and 2017 would have provided crucial testimony if they were still alive.

Judge Eric Morgan of Forsyth Superior Court held a hearing on the motion on Monday and made his ruling Wednesday morning. Morgan concluded that the years of delays in the case amounted to a violation of Washington's constitutional rights to a speedy trial.

"Defendant has shown impairment of the ability to mount a defense to the charges in this action, through both the loss of potential testimony as a result of the death of three witnesses in the intervening years, along with the general difficulties in defending a matter alleged to have occurred many years ago," Morgan said in his written order.

He also found that the "length of the delay in this matter is extraordinarily long and weighs against the state."

Anthony said after the hearing that Washington is happy with the decision.

"He is grateful to move on with his life now that this matter is concluded," he said.

Jordan Ford, chief financial crimes prosecutor for the N.C. Conference of District Attorneys, said he respected the judge's decision and declined further comment.

Allegations of more than $3 million

The allegations against Washington go back to 2005, when Washington began working for La Casa Real Estate and Investment. His initial job was to help in developing a real-estate project in Atlantic Beach, South Carolina.

Byrd, 63, worked as a bookkeeper and administrative assistant for Slate's other companies, including Slate Marketing, for 17 years. Indictments allege that she embezzled money from 1999 to 2008. Byrd worked for Slate Marketing from 1991 to 2008. By 2005, according to the federal lawsuit, she was in charge of Slate's personal finances and the finances of his companies.

The lawsuit alleged that Washington found out about Byrd's alleged embezzlement schemes in 2004, and together, they opened credit card accounts and lines of credit at various financial institutions in the name of Slate Marketing and Slate Retail Systems. Washington was also accused of embezzling money from payroll. The two, according to the lawsuit, used Slate's new companies to open more credit-card accounts, lines of credit and loans.

They used the money to buy vacation homes in Myrtle Beach and another home in High Meadows in the North Carolina mountains, the lawsuits said. Slate alleged in the lawsuit, which was settled in 2013, that Byrd and Washington used the money to buy furnishings for these and other homes, a deluxe sound system, extensive renovations to the High Meadows house, wedding expenses, car payments and travel expenses and hotel stays.

According to the lawsuit, Byrd and Washington embezzled a total of $3.3 million in assets. According to court papers filed in the lawsuit, Slate alleged that Washington alone embezzled about $784,000.

In November 2013, Byrd and Washington consented to a $3 million civil judgment.

Loss of three witnesses

Anthony alleged in court papers that Washington's possible defenses got a huge hit when three crucial witnesses died while the criminal case was pending.

Those three witnesses were Clifton Rickard, who died Aug. 27, 2013; Rita Trent, who died July 14, 2017; and Roselyn "Rosie" Slate, who died March 14, 2014, according to Anthony's motion.

Anthony argued that each of those three witnesses would have provided critical testimony that would have helped Washington in his defense. Washington and Byrd were initially indicted in 2008 and 2009 but the Forsyth County District Attorney's Office voluntarily dismissed the charges because there needed to be additional investigation. A forensic investigation was completed in 2010, but Byrd and Washington were not indicted again until 2016, according to court documents.

Rickard served as director of development for La Casa Real Estate and Investment during the time Washington was alleged to have embezzled money. Anthony said in court Monday that Rickard would have testified that Slate had authorized Washington to use company credit-cards and to purchase a home in Myrtle Beach. Rickard also would have testified, according to Anthony, that Slate had authorized Washington to buy an SUV with company money and that he was responsible for obtaining 100 percent of the financing needed to buy real estate in Atlantic Beach, South Carolina, for development.

Anthony said Trent, a Realtor who worked in Atlantic Beach, also would have testified to working closely with Washington to obtain financing for real-estate development and corroborated that Slate had directed Washington to buy a house to use while conducting business in South Carolina. She also would have testified that Slate told Washington to go to Washington, D.C. to get support for affordable housing in Atlantic Beach.

In court, Anthony argued that both Rickard and Roselyn Slate, Bobby Slate's wife, also would have talked about Bobby Slate making racist and derogatory comments toward Washington, who is Black. Bobby Slate is white.

Ford argued in court Monday that Anthony had provided no evidence about what any of the three witnesses might have testified to during a trial.

Anthony argued in court papers and in court Monday that there was evidence that Bobby Slate had a medical condition that affected his cognitive abilities, making it difficult for him to testify at trial. Bobby Slate attended the hearing Monday, and Ford said in court that he had spoken to Bobby Slate numerous times and had found no evidence that Bobby Slate was mentally incompetent.

Morgan noted that Anthony did not object when Ford said Slate was able to proceed and available to answer questions.