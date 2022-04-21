'Everything I told them was a lie.' Man tells innocence hearing that police coerced his confession in Nathaniel Jones killing

Jermal Tolliver said Thursday that all he had wanted to do was go home.

That need, he told a panel of three superior court judges, led him to lie to Winston-Salem detectives nearly 20 years ago and implicate himself in the 2002 murder of NBA star Chris Paul’s grandfather, Nathaniel Jones.

He never did go home. Instead, he and four other teenagers, including his best friend, were charged with Jones’ death. In two separate trials in 2004 and 2005, the five teenagers — Tolliver, Christopher Bryant, Nathaniel Cauthen, Rayshawn Banner and Dorrell Brayboy — were all convicted and sent to prison. Cauthen and Banner are still incarcerated, serving a sentence of life with the possibility of parole. Bryant and Tolliver were released from prison in 2017. Brayboy got out in 2018 but was stabbed to death a year later.

This week, superior court judges Allen Baddour, Karen Eady-Williams and John Dunlow are presiding over a rare kind of hearing to determine if Tolliver, Cauthen, Banner and Bryant should be exonerated. The hearing comes on the heels of a March 2020 hearing where the N.C. Innocence Inquiry Commission, whose staff investigated the case, determined that there was sufficient evidence that the four men might be innocent.

At the crux of the case are allegations that Winston-Salem police detectives coerced false confessions out of the five teenagers — Banner was 14 and the rest were 15 — after hours of interrogation at the Winston-Salem Police Department. According to testimony, detectives falsely told some of the boys that they could face the death penalty if they didn’t cooperate.

Tolliver said he was scared and just told the detectives what they wanted to hear.

When his attorney, Mark Rabil, asked why he would lie, Tolliver said it was because police detectives accused him of not telling the truth when he said he didn’t do anything.

“They said they didn’t believe me,” he said.

Jones, who owned a gas station on New Walkertown Road, had just gotten home on the night of Nov. 15, 2002, and was getting his mail and putting away groceries when he was attacked. Winston-Salem police found Jones lying on his stomach, his hands bound behind his back with black tape. Black tape also was wrapped around his mouth. He had been beaten.

An autopsy report said that Jones died from arryhthmia brought on by the stress of the attack and blunt-force trauma. His body was found near his Lincoln Town Car in the carport. His wallet was missing but police found more than $900 in cash on his person and a briefcase containing more than a $1,000 in his trunk. Police didn’t find any evidence that the attackers had gone inside of Jones’ home or taken anything from the home.

The five teenagers didn’t become suspects until Nov. 19, 2002, when Jermal Tolliver’s mother, Arlene Tolliver, contacted police and told investigators that her son had been acting strangely since Jones’ death and that she believed he knew something about the death.

When Jermal Tolliver was interviewed by police, he told them whom he had been hanging out with, and police ultimately brought in Bryant, Banner, Brayboy and Cauthen, as well as Jessicah Black, a 16-year-old girl who had driven some of the boys around that night. Black would soon become a key witness in the two trials that led to the boys’ conviction. Black has since recanted her testimony, saying that Winston-Salem police coerced her into making a false statement.

In court Thursday, Jermal Tolliver said he spent most of the day at Christopher Bryant’s home. The two were best friends. They lived across the street from each other. Tolliver said the two watched a movie, and Christopher Bryant was busy watching over his sister, who was sick. At some point, they walked to the store, and had plans to go to Hanes Mall, but it had rained.

Later that night, Jessicah Black picked them up in her car and they drove around. He said he, Bryant, Cauthen and another person known as Jed were in the car. They drove by Moravia Street, where they saw numerous police cars. Tolliver said he got out of the car and walked down to the scene, where he saw something lying on the ground. He later learned that was Jones’ body.

He said they left, went to Creekside Lanes, a bowling alley, and then went home.

Four days later, on Nov. 19, 2002, two Winston-Salem police detectives were at his home, asking Tolliver to come downtown to the police station to talk. Tolliver said he didn’t think much of it. He had had prior interactions with police officers, and every time, he was able to go home, Tolliver testified.

“I didn’t care because I didn’t do anything,” he said.

Soon, Tolliver said, he was in a room at the police station with a table and chairs but no windows. He was left alone for what felt like a long time, but it was about five to 10 minutes. He had smoked marijuana that day so he was high, and he was hungry.

When detectives came back in, they asked him about a robbery where a wallet was stolen. Tolliver said he still wasn’t quite sure what the detectives were talking about or that this was all linked to Jones’ murder.

What he did know, Tolliver said, is that whenever he denied involvement, he was accused of lying. So he told the detectives that he and the others had thrown the wallet out of a bus. The boys would eventually make statements that they had used an ATM machine at Hanes Mall to get money out of Jones’ account, but no surveillance video ever showed that happening.

Winston-Salem police detectives took Tolliver out to Hanes Mall, where they searched unsuccessfully for the wallet. They also got Tolliver French fries and a soda from McDonald’s, which he consumed in the back of a police car in the restaurant’s parking lot.

Investigators took him back to the police station, where they took him to a different interrogation room, Tolliver said. Detectives showed him a note indicating that Bryant had made a statement implicating him and the other boys, Tolliver said. He also was told that his mother was willing to come down if Tolliver didn’t start telling the truth.

One of the detectives, Sean Flynn, falsely told Tolliver that he could get the death penalty if he didn’t start talking. Tolliver said he was scared and began making statements implicating himself.

Tolliver said he didn’t think he had a choice but to lie after hearing about the death penalty.

“I didn’t want to die,” he said.

He said he just started telling the detectives what they wanted to hear.

And that whole time, Tolliver said, he had one goal — “I was just trying to go home.”

Earlier on Thursday, Hayley Cleary, an associate professor of criminal justice and public policy at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Va., testified that this case has high-risk factors for juvenile false confessions.

Cleary said juveniles often don’t have the ability to think of the future consequences of decisions they make in the moment and they are socialized to be compliant to authority figures, such as law-enforcement officers. They also don’t have full grasp of their constitutional rights and don’t know that courts have ruled that police can lie to suspects.

That means that when juveniles are told they could face the death penalty if they don’t cooperate, they believe it, even though juveniles can’t get the death penalty, Cleary said.

Cleary said telling juveniles that they could face the death penalty if they don’t tell the “truth” is one of the most highly-coercive techniques that law-enforcement officers can use.

Assistant District Attorney John Dornfried teased out what he argued were inconsistencies between what Tolliver said Thursday and previous statements he had made in other settings, including at the March 2020 hearings at the N.C. Innocence Inquiry Commission.

Dornfried asked Tolliver why Tolliver’s older brother told police that he and Tolliver had picked up their mother on Nov. 15, 2002 or why his sister had made a statement that she had overheard Tolliver talking about him and Cauthen robbing an old man. Tolliver said he didn’t know why they made those statements but they weren’t true.

Dornfried also asked Tolliver repeatedly why he didn’t testify at his 2005 trial, even though a judge informed him that he could. Tolliver insisted that his attorney, Clark Fischer, told him that it would not look good for Tolliver to take the stand. Tolliver said he didn’t think he had a choice and had to go with the advice of his counsel.

In criminal cases, defendants are not required to present evidence or testify in their case, and judges typically instruct juries not to consider whether a defendant testifies in his defense during deliberation.

Dornfried also asked him why he told Winston-Salem police that Banner stood on the hood of Jones’ car, leaving a shoe impression. Winston-Salem police seized a pair of Air Force 1s from the house where Banner and Cauthen lived. An expert who testified this week said that the right shoe of the pair could have made the shoe impressions found on Jones’ car but they could have been made by another shoe as well.

“I don’t know,” Tolliver said in response to Dornfried’s question. “Everything I told them was a lie.”

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.