Ex-cop accused of trying to get drugs to inmate in Davidson County

A former Lexington police officer arrested Thursday is accused of trying to take drugs to an inmate at the Davidson County Jail.

Felicia Biddix, 31, of Pilot School Road in Thomasville, is facing a charge of felony obstruction of justice. Lexington police placed her on paid suspension Tuesday while officials complete an internal investigation. She resigned on Wednesday. The incident is alleged to have occurred on Aug. 13, a Saturday, according to an arrest warrant.

She was released on a $5,000 unsecured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Davidson District Court on Sept. 20. A number for Biddix that was on the arrest warrant appears to have been either changed or disconnected.

Shawn Fraley, her attorney, declined to comment Thursday afternoon.

Richie Simmons, sheriff for Davidson County, said during a news conference Thursday that the investigation started when the sheriff’s office intercepted a text message between the inmate and Biddix. Simmons said his office contacted the Lexington Police Department.

The sheriff’s office started a criminal investigation while the Lexington Police Department conducted an internal investigation, he said.

“We believe in transparency, and we formed a task force with the Lexington Police Department,” Simmons said.

The sheriff’s office was able to confirm that Biddix was trying to bring medication to the inmate without a prescription, said Simmons, who did not identify the inmate. The inmate is not facing any charges stemming from the incident, he said.

The two drugs that Biddix was attempting to bring to the inmate were Tramadol, which is used to treat moderate to severe pain, and Flexeril, a muscle relaxant.

“I hate this for our profession” and for men and women in law enforcement, said Robby Rummage, police chief for the Lexington Police Department.

“This was a decision that was wrong and there is no excuse for it,” Rummage said at a news conference.

Biddix started as a basic law-enforcement student in January 2021 and became a sworn officer with the Lexington Police Department on Aug. 30, 2021, Rummage said. Before that, she was employed by the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office and worked in the Davidson County Jail.

Rummage said the department will continue to investigate and will report the results to the N.C. Criminal Justice Education Training and Standards Commission, which certifies municipal police officers.