Ex-cop charged in Capitol riot will remain in federal custody, judge rules

Young flew to Greensboro before Jan. 6, and Steele and Young drove to Washington, D.C., in their mother’s gray minivan. She, her brother and others appeared outside the U.S. Capitol in tactical gear, authorities allege, and joined together in a military-style “stack” formation, with people placing their hand on the back or vest of the person in front of them. They then went into the U.S. Capitol.

At 3:45 p.m. on Jan. 6, Kenneth Steele sent a message to a group text chain: “Are you safe? You didn’t storm the Capitol, did you?” An hour later, Laura Steele replied to her husband: “We are on the Metro now.”

When Young and Laura Steele returned to North Carolina, they both told Steele’s family the next day what happened in Washington, D.C. Family members told federal investigators, Wooten said, that Steele deleted several of her Facebook posts expressing her political views.

Wooten acknowledged on cross-examination that he didn’t have any evidence that Steele’s application to become an Oath Keeper was ever accepted and that Steele “had assaulted or threatened to assault anyone on January 6, 2021.” He also said he wasn’t aware of any evidence that she caused physical damage or that Young and Steele were armed.