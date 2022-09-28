Ex-councilman plans to fight charges he embezzled more than $26,000 from homeless shelter, where he served as executive director. A trial could be scheduled for later this year.

Former Winston-Salem City Council Member Derwin Montgomery plans to fight criminal charges that he embezzled more than $26,000 from the Bethesda Center for the Homeless, where he served as executive director, according to court documents filed in federal court Wednesday.

Montgomery, 34, is facing 14 counts of wire fraud and one count of program fraud, alleging that a total of $26,299 was embezzled. A federal grand jury handed down indictments against him late last month. Another federal grand jury issued what is called a superseding indictment on Monday to fix a minor error but did not change at all what federal prosecutors allege that he did between 2018 and 2020. Montgomery is currently out on a $10,000 unsecured bond, and no hearing has been scheduled yet for his next court appearance.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Joanna G. McFadden and Chris Clifton, one of Montgomery's attorneys, filed a joint status report in U.S. District Court on Wednesday. In the status report, a box is checked indicating that Montgomery does not plan to plead guilty and that a jury trial needs to be scheduled.

The report also says that federal prosecutors and Montgomery's attorneys have talked about issues related to making sure Montgomery's constitutional right to a speedy trial is not violated. The report states that there would be no speedy trial issues as long as the trial can start before Nov. 16.

It is still not clear when or how the criminal investigation into Montgomery began. Linda Jackson-Barnes, assistant to Mayor Allen Joines and chairwoman of Bethesda's board of directors, has said that neither she nor any other board member was aware of a criminal investigation when she announced in January 2021 that Montgomery had resigned. She declined to say whether Montgomery was ever suspended or placed on administrative leave, saying that was a personnel matter.

The indictment alleges that between 2018 and 2020, Montgomery "did devise, and intend to devise, a scheme and artifice to defraud and to obtain money and property by means of false and fraudulent pretenses, representations and promises." Federal prosecutors allege that Montgomery charged Bethesda for certain expenses that were either associated with his work as a member of the Winston-Salem City Council or were for personal reasons. Montgomery served as city council member for the East Ward from 2009 to 2018. A Democrat, Montgomery became a state House representative for the 72nd District in 2018, replacing Ed Hanes, who resigned from the seat.

Montgomery, who served as executive director from 2014 to about 2020, is accused of justifying the expenses as being for "staff training," the indictment says.

According to the indictments, Montgomery charged Bethesda for a trip to Cancun, Mexico, with an unidentified romantic partner; stays at luxury hotels in Los Angeles, Washington, D.C.; and Charleston, South Carolina, and expenses incurred at a strip club called Sapphire Las Vegas Gentlemen's Club. He also charged Bethesda for the personal use of a 2020 Yukon Denali, an SUV valued at $54,865.75. He told Bethesda he was using the vehicle for "shelter operations," the indictment alleges.

The indictment also lists $21,250 that he charged Bethesda for alleged services from his company, Uplift Media LLC, which was defunct in 2018.

According to the indictment, Bethesda had a contract with the Winston-Salem Journal for print advertising, and an unidentified Bethesda board member had a business that provided marketing, audio/video contracting and other media services for free as a charitable donation.

Yet, the indictment alleges, Montgomery charged more than $20,000 for the same services from his company. And either the company never performed those media services for Bethesda or Montgomery charged exorbitant amounts for such services, the indictment said.

The indictment said Bethesda's policies prohibited Montgomery, as executive director, from hiring his own company to provide services for Bethesda.

Montgomery started Uplift Media in 2008 but the company was dissolved in 2010 for failure to file annual reports, according to the N.C. Secretary of State. Montgomery started the company again in 2016, but it dissolved in 2018 for the same reason.

On Sept. 4, Montgomery, pastor of First Calvary Baptist Church, told his congregation that he did nothing wrong and that he had left Bethesda in better financial shape than the nonprofit had seen in its entire history. He told the congregation that he had receipts to back up his statements.

He also said that during his time at Bethesda, "all of my actions and service was consistently reviewed and presented to those who had oversight of me as an executive director."

He has since declined comment. Clifton issued a statement on Sept. 7, after Montgomery made his first appearance in federal court, saying that the "charges against Mr. Montgomery carry with them the presumption of innocence."

"We expect voluminous discovery and are working diligently to prepare his defense," Clifton said.