Ex-Davidson County deputy, wife charged after disturbance at their home
Ex-Davidson County deputy, wife charged after disturbance at their home

A former Davidson County sheriff's deputy and his wife are facing charges in a domestic-violence case, authorities said Thursday.

Davidson County sheriff's deputies went to a home in the 2000 block of N.C. 47 in Lexington on a report of a possible domestic assault, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office said.

The deputies found Paul Eagle, 41, the former deputy, and his wife, Brandi Eagle, 34, at the scene, the sheriff's office said.

It wasn't immediately clear when Paul Eagle left the sheriff's office.

The couple said a domestic disturbance had occurred, and each was injured.

They were taken to local hospitals for treatment, the sheriff's office said.

Paul Eagle and Brandi Eagle were eventually each charged with domestic assault, the sheriff's office said.

Paul Eagle was being held Thursday in the Davidson County Jail with his bond set at $2,500, the sheriff’s office said. Brandi Eagle wasn’t being held in custody.

They are scheduled to appear Nov. 29 in Davidson District Court.

Because of Paul Eagle's prior work as a Davidson County sheriff's deputy, Sheriff Ritchie Simmons of Davidson County has asked the State Bureau of Investigation to investigate the case, the sheriff's office said.

"There is no further statement at this time," the sheriff's office said.

Paul Joseph Eagle

Eagle

 DAVIDSON COUNTY SHERIFF

