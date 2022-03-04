Ex-husband charged with killing Lexington woman 12 years ago.

The ex-husband of a Lexington woman found shot to death 12 years ago during a snowstorm has been charged with her murder, according to a news release from the Davidson County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office and the State Bureau of Investigation arrested Michael Hammond, 71, on Wednesday, with help from the Robeson County Sheriff's Office.

Hammond is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, first-degree burglary and armed robbery. He is being held in the Robeson County Jail without bond and is waiting to be transferred to the Davidson County Jail, the news release said.

The body of Linda Brooks Hammond, 56, was found about 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 29, 2010, a Friday, in the 2500 block of Badin Lake Road in New London in southern Davidson County. A motorist called the sheriff's office after seeing a person lying partially in the roadway, just a few hundred feet from the Montgomery County line, the sheriff's office said.

Emergency personnel pronounced Linda Hammond dead at the scene from apparent gunshot wounds. The sheriff's office did not say how many times Linda Hammond had been shot. The sheriff's office also did not say how long Michael Hammond and Linda Hammond had been married or when they divorced.