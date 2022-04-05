Ex-wife of Rural Hall's former fire chief files lawsuit against former town manager, alleging that two had an affair.

Former Rural Hall Town Manager Megan Garner is now facing an alienation of affection lawsuit from the ex-wife of the town's former fire chief. The lawsuit, filed in Forsyth Superior Court on April 1, accuses Garner of seducing and having sex with Andy Marshall, who was fired as the town's fire chief in December, in part because of the alleged affair, and says that proof of the affair exists in text messages, emails, Facebook messages and SnapChat messages.

North Carolina is one of the few states that allows spouses to sue third parties they think ruined their marriage.

This is the latest in the head-spinning scandal that has embroiled the small town of 3,500 residents in northern Forsyth County starting about six months ago, when Garner, three members of Rural Hall's Town Council, and the town's attorney all abruptly resigned at a meeting on Oct. 21, 2021. That happened after the majority of the town council approved a six-figure severance package worth $150,000 for Garner, who accepted a job the next day with the city of Graham, where she currently works.

The town filed a lawsuit about a month after Garner resigned, accusing her and the three former town council members — John McDermon, Ricky Plunkett and Jesse Stigall — of violating town protocols and state law in drafting and approving the severance package, which has also been referred to as a settlement agreement. The town filed an amended complaint in December accusing Garner of having an affair with Marshall, a subordinate to her, and violating town protocols in doing so. Garner filed a motion to dismiss and a counterclaim in February, denying the affair. Garner said in court papers that she was driven out of her job due to a sex-based smear campaign against her.

No official disclosed the amount of the settlement agreement, including the town's interim attorney, Randy James, until Garner filed her counterclaim in February. State law prohibits settlement agreements made on behalf of public officials from being confidential. James said he didn't disclose the settlement agreement amount because it was declared confidential and he wanted a judge to decide the issue.

Natalie Vermitsky filed the alienation of affection lawsuit on behalf of Stacy Marshall, the ex-wife of Andy Marshall. Vermitsky did not return a message seeking comment. Messages left for Garner and for her attorney, Valerie Bateman, were not immediately returned. Andy Marshall did not return a message left on two phone numbers associated with him.

Stacy Marshall has joined her ex-husband and several other people in objecting to subpoenas from the town seeking information. The town is specifically asking Stacy Marshall to provide emails, texts and social media posts and messages between her and 20 other individuals, according to court papers. The town is also seeking copies of Facebook posts she reviewed over the past two years between Garner, Andy Marshall and the town.

According to the lawsuit, Stacy Marshall and Andy Marshall were married May 28, 2016 and separated on April 4, 2019. According to court papers, their divorce was finalized on Nov. 16, 2020. Garner divorced her husband in 2016.

In the latest lawsuit, Stacy Marshall said Garner seduced her husband for months before their separation, starting in December 2017. That seduction included giving Andy Marshall an unexpected raise in March 2018. The lawsuit also alleges that Garner went after Andy Marshall, despite Stacy Marshall being pregnant with the couple's daughter. Stacy Marshall said Garner would make up excuses to come over to the couple's house when Andy Marshall was there to bring gifts and would text her husband at all hours of the day.

"In or around March 2019 the texting had become so frequent and explicit that Andrew Gray Marshall started hiding his phone from Plaintiff and deleting whole conversations with Defendant in order to hide the text messages," the lawsuit said.

According to the lawsuit, Andy Marshall and Garner frequently had lunch together. The lawsuit alleges that the two had sex while one or both of them were on duty.

"The aforementioned wrongful, intentional and malicious conduct of Defendant occurred in a number of ways including ... through illicit sexual liaisons, emails, phone calls, Face Book messages, Snap Chat messages and/or text messages, all of which occurred while Andrew Gray Marshall and Defendant were in the State of North Carolina," the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit said Stacy Marshall "has suffered the loss of support, injury to her feelings and reputation, and had her marital relationship destroyed."

"Moreover, Plaintiff has suffered great mental and emotional anguish," the lawsuit said.

According to the lawsuit, Andy Marshall and Garner continue to date.

The town's lawsuit alleges that Stacy Marshall discovered text messages between her husband and Garner, and that when she confronted Andy Marshall, he "admitted the personal dating relationship with Garner."

According to the town's lawsuit, Garner also dated two other firefighters and that Andy Marshall retaliated against subordinates in the fire department over his relationship with Garner. The lawsuit also alleges that Garner did not allocate enough money for the fire department, resulting in "fire trucks having bald tires, mechanical issues affecting basic performance of firefighting trucks, denial of firefighters access to Town Administration to voice concerns about Garner's relationship with (Marshall) or an objective review of employees' job performance."

Garner said that council member Susan Gordon, public works director Jason Hill and current town manager Misty Meadows, who previously worked as the town's interim clerk and administrative assistant, shared confidential information and spread false rumors about her personal life, violating her civil rights and creating a hostile work environment.

The town is expected to file an written answer to Garner's counterclaim on Friday.

