Ex-Winston-Salem City Council Member Derwin Montgomery pleads guilty to embezzling money from Bethesda Center for the Homeless.

Derwin Montgomery, who was first elected as a member of Winston-Salem City Council as a 21-year-old senior at Winston-Salem State University, stood in U.S. District Court Thursday morning and pleaded guilty to a charge alleging that he embezzled more than $26,000 from the Bethesda Center for the Homeless, where he served as executive director.

Montgomery, 34, appeared before U.S. District Judge Loretta C. Biggs in a fourth-floor federal courtroom in Winston-Salem, standing beside his two attorneys, Chris Clifton and Michael Grace. He pleaded guilty to one count of program fraud out of a 15-count indictment. The charge carries a maximum prison sentence of 10 years and a $250,000 fine as well as three years of supervised release.

Under a plea deal, federal prosecutors and his attorneys agreed on a sentence -- five years of probation. But Biggs made clear that she has the discretion of impose a harsher sentence after reviewing a pre-sentence report and considering sentencing guidelines and other factors. If she imposes an active prison sentence, the plea agreement allows for the possibility of Montgomery to withdraw his guilty plea and seek a jury trial.

Biggs scheduled a sentencing hearing in U.S. District Court for 2 p.m. on May 26, 2023.

According to court documents, federal prosecutors allege that Montgomery illegally charged Bethesda for certain expenses, including $5,118.73 for personal travel and $6,549.57 for the lease of a GMC Yukon Denali SUV that was valued at $54,865.75. The indictment alleges that Montgomery charged Bethesda for a vacation with an unidentified romantic partner to Cancun, Mexico; stays at luxury hotels in Los Angeles; Charleston, South Carolina; Washington, D.C.; and other cities; and expenses incurred at a strip club in Las Vegas. The indictment said Montgomery would justify some of the expenses as being for "staff training." He is alleged to have justified the lease of the SUV as being for "shelter operations."

Federal prosecutors also allege that Montgomery violated Bethesda's policies by charging the nonprofit for services from his own company, Uplift Media LLC, even though at the time, his company was defunct based on records from the N.C. Secretary of State. He also charged Bethesda nearly $4,000 to help one of his other businesses -- the Winston-Salem Chronicle, a weekly newspaper that serves the Black community. Montgomery and James Taylor, a current council member, bought the newspaper in 2017 through a company called Chronicle Media Group LLC.

Montgomery, a Democrat, was first elected to represent the East Ward on the Winston-Salem City Council in 2009 when he was a senior at Winston-Salem State University. He later became a state house representative in the N.C. General Assembly and unsuccessfully ran for the 6th Congressional District. He is currently pastor of First Calvary Baptist Church and had worked as government relations director for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network. The network said Monday that Montgomery is on unpaid administrative leave.

He is out on a $10,000 unsecured bond.