Ex-Winston-Salem City Council Member Derwin Montgomery pleads not guilty to embezzling more than $26,000 from Bethesda Center for the Homeless.

GREENSBORO Former Winston-Salem City Council Member Derwin Montgomery made his first appearance in federal court on Wednesday afternoon and pleaded not guilty to charges that he embezzled more than $26,000 while serving as executive director of the Bethesda Center for the Homeless.

He was given a $10,000 unsecured bond, meaning he won't have to pay that amount unless he misses a court date. Another court date was not immediately set.

Montgomery, 34, walked out of the federal courthouse within an hour of his first appearance. He declined comment as he walked down Market Street, took a right onto Eugene Street and then took another right onto Friendly Avenue.

Chris Clifton, one of Montgomery's attorneys, issued this statement after the hearing: "The charges against Mr. Montgomery carry with them the presumption of innocence. We expect voluminous discovery and are working diligently to prepare his defense. We would like to thank the U.S. Attorney's office, the U.S. Marshals (Service) and U.S. Probation for making his release today an efficient process."

This was Montgomery's first court appearance since a federal grand jury indicted him on Aug. 29 on charges of embezzling a total of $26,299 between 2018 and 2020, while he served as Bethesda's executive director. The indictment lists at least $23,940 in allegedly inappropriate expenses. Those expenses include $1,666 to travel from Charlotte to Cancun, Mexico. The indictment said he took a romantic partner with him on this trip. The romantic partner is unidentified in the indictment.

But during Wednesday's hearing, Michael Grace, one of Montgomery's attorneys, asked that Eboni Graham be removed from a list of 11 potential witnesses that Montgomery was ordered not to contact. Grace said at the hearing that Montgomery and Graham are engaged. Montgomery and Graham were ordered not to discuss Montgomery's criminal case with each other and not to contact the other 10 potential witnesses.

The indictment also lists a $1,076 stay at a hotel in Los Angeles; $260 for expenses incurred at Sapphire Las Vegas Gentlemen's Club, a strip club; and more than $21,000 for services from Uplift Media LLC, Montgomery's media company. Uplift Media LLC was defunct in 2018, according to the N.C. Secretary of State.

The indictment alleges that Montgomery ignored Bethesda's polices regarding conflict of interest that would have prohibited Montgomery from charging Bethesda for services from his media company. The indictment also said Montgomery either charged Bethesda for services Uplift Media never performed or overcharged the nonprofit.

The indictment also alleges that Montgomery charged Bethesda for expenses that were either associated with his work as a member of Winston-Salem City Council or for personal reasons. He is accused of justifying those expenses by saying they were for "staff training." He told Bethesda that he was charging the nonprofit for the use of a $54,865 SUV, a 2020 GMC Yukon Denali, for "shelter operations." He also is alleged to have sidestepped policies requiring that expenses over $5,000 be approved by a board member by charging less than $5,000 at a time.

On Sunday, Montgomery, a pastor, spoke to his congregation at First Calvary Baptist Church during a service that was live-streamed on the church's Facebook page. He defended himself, without going into details, and said that he left Bethesda in a better financial position than at any time in the nonprofit's history. Without going into specifics, he told his congregation that some of the things that have been reported about the indictment have been inaccurate.

He said he "will work with my attorney to ensure facts backed up by documentation is in the hands of those making consideration in this process."

Montgomery was executive director of Bethesda Center from 2014 to 2020. Also a former state house representative, Montgomery was most recently a government relations director for American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network. The society said in a statement last week that Montgomery had been placed on paid administrative leave, pending an internal investigation.