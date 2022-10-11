Ex-Winston-Salem City Councilman pleads not guilty on corrected indictment. He's accused of embezzling more than $26,000 from homeless shelter.

Former Winston-Salem Council Member Derwin Montgomery appeared briefly in federal court Tuesday to face new indictments that were handed down to correct an error.

Montgomery, 34, once again pleaded not guilty to what is known as a superseding 15-count indictment that alleges he embezzled more than $26,000 from Bethesda Center for the Homeless from 2018 to 2020, while he served as executive director.

Indictments allege that Montgomery illegally charged Bethesda for a trip with a romantic partner to Cancun, Mexico, stays at luxury hotels in Los Angeles, Washington, D.C. and Charleston, S.C.; and expenses incurred at a strip club in Las Vegas. Indictments also allege that Montgomery charged Bethesda for services from his media company, Upstart Media LLC. Bethesda’s conflict of interest policies prohibited Montgomery from hiring his own company, which was defunct at the time, indictments allege. Montgomery is also accused of charging Bethesda for the use of a $54,000 GMC Yukon Denali for what he said were “shelter operations,” indictments allege.

Montgomery, a pastor at First Calvary Baptist Church, told his congregation on Sept. 4 that he is not guilty and that he left Bethesda Center in the best financial situation in the organization’s history.

He plans to fight the charges in a jury trial, according to a joint status report filed Sept. 28 in U.S. District Court by Assistant U.S. Attorney Joanna G. McFadden and Chris Clifton, one of Montgomery’s attorneys. The report said that federal prosecutors and Montgomery’s attorneys have talked about issues related to ensuring Montgomery’s constitutional right to a speedy trial is not violated. The report said that there would be no speedy trial issues as long as the trial can start before Nov. 16.

At court Tuesday, Michael Grace, also Montgomery’s attorney, waived any formal reading of the superseding indictments, and U.S. District Judge Thomas Schroeder made sure that Montgomery understood the charges he was facing.

No new court date was set on Tuesday, and Montgomery is out on a $10,000 unsecured bond.

Federal prosecutors have not said how the criminal investigation into Montgomery started. Linda Jackson-Barnes, chairwoman of Bethesda’s board, has said neither she nor any other board member was aware of a criminal investigation into Montgomery when she announced his resignation in January 2021. She declined comment when asked whether Montgomery was suspended or placed on administrative leave before his resignation.

He served as executive director for more than six years.

He is currently on paid administrative leave as governmental relations director for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, pending an internal investigation.

Montgomery served as Winston-Salem city council member for the East Ward from 2009 to 2018 and was appointed to replace Ed Hanes as state house representative for District 72 in the N.C. General Assembly. He also unsuccessfully ran for the 6th Congressional District.