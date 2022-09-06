Ex-Winston-Salem Council member Derwin Montgomery to turn himself in Wednesday. He tells members of his church he did nothing wrong.

Former Winston-Salem City Council Member Derwin Montgomery will turn himself in to authorities on Wednesday, Chris Clifton, his attorney, said Tuesday.

The move comes after Montgomery, a pastor, defended himself Sunday at his church against allegations that he embezzled more than $26,000 while serving as executive director of the Bethesda Center for the Homeless.

An indictment alleges that he charged the homeless shelter for trips to Cancun, Mexico, with a romantic partner, stays at luxury hotels in Los Angeles and other large cities and services from a now-defunct media company he owned.

Montgomery, who turned 34 on Friday and also served in the N.C. House, made his first public statements Sunday at First Calvary Baptist Church. He said he could not say much about the indictment that a federal grand jury handed down against him on Aug. 29.

"But what I can say is that as my time and my service as executive director of Bethesda Center, that all of my actions and service was consistently reviewed and presented to those who had oversight of me as executive director," he said at the service, which was livestreamed on the church's Facebook page. "And in the beginning of 2021, when I stepped away from my service, I did so leaving the organization in the best financial position it had been in in the organization's history, and I have the receipts to support that statement."

He also said that he disagreed with how the allegations have been reported but did not provide specifics.

Montgomery could not be reached for comment Tuesday and has not responded to calls from the Journal.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Montgomery.

After turning himself in to a federal magistrate, Montgomery will be formally arraigned at a hearing scheduled for 2:30 p.m. in U.S. District Court in Greensboro, Clifton said.

Lynne Klauer, spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Middle District of North Carolina, declined to comment on Montgomery's case but said in general, the U.S. Marshals Office prioritizes serving arrest warrants based on the nature of the offense.

The warrant issued for Montgomery said his bond should be set at $100,000. Montgomery can pay 10 percent of that bond to be released but has to surrender his passport and have no contact with 11 people, including Linda Jackson-Barnes, the chairwoman of Bethesda's board of directors.

Jackson-Barnes, who is the assistant to Mayor Allen Joines, announced Montgomery's resignation in January 2021, saying Bethesda appreciated Montgomery's work and leadership over the past six years. She said at the time that Montgomery resigned to focus on other commitments and opportunities.

Jackson-Barnes said Tuesday she still stands by those statements about Montgomery's leadership and said she and the other board members were unaware of the criminal investigation into Montgomery when he resigned. She declined to comment Tuesday when asked whether Montgomery was suspended or placed on paid administrative leave before his resignation, saying it was a personnel issue.

She also declined to comment on the statements Montgomery made at his church on Sunday.

"I have no comment on your ongoing investigation," she said.

Montgomery was most recently government relations director for American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network. The society said Montgomery was on paid administrative leave, pending an internal investigation.

What the indictment says

On Aug. 29, a federal grand jury indicted Montgomery on one charge of wire fraud based on allegations that Montgomery embezzled a total of $26,299 between 2018 and 2020, while he served as Bethesda's executive director. The indictment lists at least $23,940 in allegedly inappropriate expenses. Those expenses include $1,666 to travel from Charlotte to Cancun, Mexico; a $1,076 stay at a hotel in Los Angeles; $260 for expenses incurred at Sapphire Las Vegas Gentlemen's Club, a strip club; and more than $21,000 for services from Uplift Media LLC, Montgomery's media company. Uplift Media LLC was defunct in 2018.

The indictment alleges that Montgomery ignored Bethesda's policies regarding conflict of interest that would have prohibited Montgomery from charging Bethesda for services from his media company. The indictment said Montgomery either charged Bethesda for services Uplift Media never performed or overcharged the nonprofit.

The indictment also alleges that Montgomery charged Bethesda for expenses that were either associated with his work as a member of Winston-Salem City Council or for personal reasons. He is accused of justifying those expenses by saying they were for "staff training." He told Bethesda that he was charging the nonprofit for the use of a $54,865 SUV, a 2020 GMC Yukon Denali, for "shelter operations." He also is alleged to have ignored policies requiring that expenses over $5,000 be approved by a board member. The indictment alleges he avoided that rule by charging less than $5,000.

"There is lots I would like to say, that I want to say but the fact is there is actually very little that I can say because this is an open legal matter," he told his congregation on Sunday. Montgomery said he found out about the indictment on Thursday morning, leading into his birthday weekend. He said it was an "unexpected" and a "surprising" call he received about the indictment.

"One of the most difficult things you can do in such a moment is when you want to defend yourself, you have to sit and be quiet," Montgomery said. "And you can't say what you want to say. You can't share what you want to share and so I pray you pray with me that I'm obedient in that direction in this moment."

But he added, "There are things that have been reported that I disagree with and will work with my attorney to ensure facts backed up by documentation is in the hands of those making consideration in this process," he said. "I want to be clear that I have the upmost respect for the U.S. Attorney's Office and for those who are responsible for the even-handed dispensing of justice in our community."

Montgomery said he would cooperate with investigators and will "take the guidance of my attorney in this process."

"I've never been one to run away from tough times or challenges and as you all know very clearly, I don't sugarcoat my preaching and my teaching and I don't sugarcoat the challenges I face in life and I'll meet this moment with that same sense and that same courage head-on with truths and facts."

Elected in college

Montgomery, a Democrat, was elected to represent the East Ward on the Winston-Salem City Council in 2009 when he was a 21-year-old senior at Winston-Salem State University. He gathered almost 60% of the vote against incumbent Joycelyn Johnson in the September 15 Democratic primary and then went on to win the seat without opposition in the fall. He won re-election in 2013 and won a third term in 2016. When N.C. Rep. Ed Hanes resigned from the General Assembly in 2018, Montgomery was picked as his replacement. He defeated Republican Reginald Reid in that fall's election.

Montgomery tried to gain his party's nomination for the 6th Congressional District in 2020 but he came in fourth place with 12% of the vote in a contest that was won by Kathy Manning, who currently holds the seat.

In 2017, Montgomery and James Taylor, who is still a council member, announced they were buying the Winston-Salem Chronicle, a weekly newspaper that serves the Black community. Montgomery and Taylor were the managing directors of Chronicle Media Group LLC, but it is unclear if Montgomery is still a part of the company.

He asked his congregation for prayer in support of his family, his friends and for the church.

"I don't ask you for your blind faith and support but what I do ask you for is for you to lean on what you know and that is the service that I have rendered to this congregation without even the hint (at this point the congregation applauded) without even the hint of the improprieties that have been stated."