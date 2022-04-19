Expert testifies that the shoe impressions found on Nathaniel Jones' car are not a definitive match to a pair of Air Force 1s found at the home of two of the Winston-Salem 5.

An expert testified Tuesday that a pair of Nike Air Force 1s seized at the home of two of five teenagers convicted of murdering NBA star Chris Paul's grandfather, Nathaniel Jones, could have made the shoe impressions police found on the hood of Jones' Lincoln Town Car, but he couldn't say it definitively matched.

The shoe impressions were the only physical evidence that Winston-Salem police used to tie the teenagers to the crime scene. On Tuesday, the shoes took center stage for a portion of a hearing being held in Forsyth Superior Court this week where a panel of three superior court judges will determine if four men are innocent and should be exonerated in Jones' death (one of the five convicted died before he could make a claim with the N.C. Innocence Inquiry Commission, which began investigating in 2015).

Christopher Bryant and Jermal Tolliver as well as brothers Rayshawn Banner and Nathaniel Cauthen claim they and Dorrell Brayboy, who was stabbed to death in August 2019, were coerced by Winston-Salem police detectives into making false confessions. In March 2020, after a five-day hearing, the commission ruled that there was sufficient evidence that the men might be innocent.

The next step after that ruling is the hearing taking place this week before a three-judge panel in Forsyth Superior Court. The hearing started Monday.

Banner was 14 and Bryant, Tolliver, Cauthen and Brayboy were 15 when Winston-Salem police charged the five teenagers with Jones' murder. Banner and Cauthen were convicted of first-degree murder in 2004 and are serving life sentences. Bryant, Tolliver and Brayboy were convicted of second-degree murder in a separate trial in 2005 and were released from prison in 2017 and 2018.

Jones, 61, died on Nov. 15, 2002, after he was attacked in the carport of his home at 905 Moravia St. Winston-Salem police found Jones, who owned a gas station on New Walkertown Road, lying on his stomach near his Lincoln Town Car, his hands bound behind his back with black tape. Black tape also was wrapped around his mouth. An autopsy determined that he died from arrhythmia brought on by the stress of the attack and blunt-force trauma.

Fingerprints and DNA lifted at the scene did not match the five teenagers or Jessicah Black, a 16-year-old girl who testified against the boys at two different trials but has since recanted.

William Bodziak, an expert in shoe impressions, testified Tuesday. He and Assistant District Attorney John Dornfried tussled over the use of the word "match."

Bodziak said he refused to use "match" when testifying about shoe impressions. He said it is misleading. He prefers to use the word "correspond."

He argued that it is inaccurate to say that a shoe impression matches a specific shoe.

In this case, Winston-Salem police seized four pairs of shoes, including a pair of the popular Air Force 1s from the house where Cauthen and Banner lived. Experts had previously excluded the other three pair of shoes.

But Bodziak said that the right shoe corresponded in design, size and general wear of the shoe impressions found on Jones' car. He couldn't be as definitive about the left shoe.

Bodziak argued that he could only say that the right shoe could have made those impressions. The shoe impressions could have been made by another pair of Air Force 1s.

Dornfried read from a transcript of an expert who testified who used the word "match" but also explained that this couldn't be considered a definitive match. Bodziak disagreed with the use of the word.

Dornfried also tried to make the argument, through cross-examination, that it was unlikely that another shoe could have made the shoe impressions. He pointed out that Bodziak had no data to show how many people in Winston-Salem owned the popular pair of Air Force 1s in 2002.

But Bodziak said the shoes were widely popular in the United States.

Also, at the hearing Tuesday, Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Martin attempted to poke holes in the commissions' investigation through the testimony of Julie Bridenstine, a staff attorney for the N.C. Innocence Inquiry Commission.

Martin asked Bridenstine whether the commission had identified another suspect in Jones' murder. Bridenstine said they had conducted interviews with other suspects that were mentioned either in police reports or came up through the commission's investigation. The commission, Bridenstine said, conducted DNA testing to identify other suspects but was unsuccessful.

The last witness called Tuesday was Ginger Calloway, a forensic psychologist, who testified that she reviewed the four men's school records and other records and found that all of them had cognitive deficiencies and intellectual disabilities.

The attorneys for the men have argued that because of those cognitive deficiencies and because they were juveniles, they were especially vulnerable to making false confessions.

The hearing will continue Wednesday and will likely go into next week.

