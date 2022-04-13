Extortion charges dropped against ex-GOP chair in Forsyth as part of plea deal. Nathan Tabor pleads guilty to larceny, cocaine possession.

Six months ago, Nathan Tabor, former chairman of the Forsyth County Republican Party, was facing a slew of criminal charges in three different counties. Now, six months later, the majority of those charges have been dismissed.

On Friday, Tabor, 48, pleaded guilty to three felony charges — two counts of larceny of motor-vehicle parts and one count of possession of cocaine, according to Chris Thomas, an assistant district attorney for Brunswick County, where Tabor faced his most serious criminal charges.

Everything else, including two counts of felony extortion, was dismissed as part of a plea arrangement. The extortion charges were based on allegations that Tabor threatened to release false information if the Brunswick County sheriff and the police chief of the Ocean Isle Beach Police Department did not grant him immunity.

Judge Jason Disbrow of Brunswick Superior Court gave Tabor two suspended sentences of four to six months on the larceny charges and a separate suspended sentence of four to six months on the cocaine charge, Thomas said. Disbrow placed Tabor on supervised probation for two years on the larceny charges and one year of supervised probation on the cocaine charge. Since December, Tabor had been held in the Brunswick County Jail on a $500,000 bond. After his hearing on Friday, he was released.

Thomas said that even though the two extortion charges were dismissed, Tabor was ordered to not have any contact with Ken Bellamy, the police chief of the Ocean Isle Beach Police Department, and Brunswick County Sheriff John Ingram V. Disbrow also ordered Tabor to not have any contact with the alleged victims in the other criminal cases. Tabor also has to pay restitution.

Thomas didn't immediately have the full amount but said Tabor has to pay at least $4,210.

Tabor had faced a misdemeanor cyberstalking charge in Catawba County. But a prosecutor in that county dismissed the charge, citing insufficient evidence. Tabor was accused of sending emails and texts to family members, including his mother-in-law, in an attempt to get more than $200,000.

Tabor is still facing a cyberstalking charge in Forsyth County based on allegations that he harassed his former pastor. Tabor has called the pastor, Daniel Munro Hawtree Jr., a "liar and a thief," and has alleged that Hawtree has embezzled money from Kerwin Baptist Church. There is no active criminal investigation, Christina Howell, spokeswoman for the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, has previously said. No criminal charges have been filed against Hawetree, who has sought a restraining order against Tabor.

Tabor is scheduled to appear in Forsyth District Court on April 18 on that charge.

This is the latest twist in a bizarre series of events for Tabor, who was chairman of the Forsyth County Republican Party from 2009 to 2012 and who ran for political office, including the 6th Congressional District seat.

Tabor was first arrested on Oct. 7 in Brunswick County on charges that he stole catalytic converters from a church, a Habitat for Humanity Restore and from two different people, according to arrest warrants. He was placed in the Brunswick County Jail on a $75,000 bond. Then in December, he faced new felony charges alleging that he conspired with another man, Kevin Norris, to steal a $6,000 golf cart. Arrest warrants alleged that Tabor conspired with Norris to get $1,000 in a scheme to give the stolen golf cart to Norris to sell it, "knowing that it was stolen property."

Norris is currently facing similar charges.

Search warrants filed in the Brunswick County courthouse indicate that investigators linked Tabor to the alleged crimes through a man named Jerritt Orian Cox, who was a passenger in Tabor's white-colored Jeep Gladiator when he was stopped on Oct. 6. The Jeep Gladiator, which was registered to Tabor, matched the description of the vehicle seen at several businesses, including the Habitat for Humanity Restore, that had items stolen, the search warrants said.

Cox told investigators that he had lived at Tabor's house in Ocean Isle Beach and that Tabor was the only person he ever saw driving the Jeep Gladiator. He also told detectives that Tabor had taken stolen items to his house prior to "selling or taking them to other locations to be sold," according to the search warrants.

Thomas said Wednesday that as far as he knows, the stolen items were never recovered.

Tabor has communicated with the Winston-Salem Journal over the past several months, when he was out of custody, and said he was innocent of all charges. He also said he would be acquitted of all charges.

Adrian Iapalucci, Tabor's attorney, could not be reached for comment.

