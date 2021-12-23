Family Dollar personnel fire gun at suspect who attempted to rob the store in Winston-Salem

Store personnel at the Family Dollar store at 550 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive fired multiple gunshots at a man who attempted to rob the store, authorities said Thursday night.
The incident happened shortly after 5 p.m. when a suspect entered the business and attempted to steal merchandise when he was intercepted by store personnel, Winston-Salem police said.
The suspect then attempted to steal money from the cash register while holding his hand in his clothes, appearing to possess a gun, police said.
As a result of the suspect's actions, a store employee or employees fired multiple shots at the suspect who ran from the store.
Officers used a police dog to search for the suspect, but they couldn't find him, police said.
There was a large police presence in the 500 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive while officers were investigating the incident, police said.
Winston-Salem police are asking for the public's help in the case.
Anyone with information about this attempted robbery can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.
The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to anonymously text tips, photos and videos to police.
