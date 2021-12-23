 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by High Point University
Family Dollar personnel fire gun at suspect who attempted to rob the store in Winston-Salem
0 Comments
top story breaking

Family Dollar personnel fire gun at suspect who attempted to rob the store in Winston-Salem

  • 0

Store personnel at the Family Dollar store at 550 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive fired multiple gunshots at a man who attempted to rob the store, authorities said Thursday night.

The incident happened shortly after 5 p.m. when a suspect entered the business and attempted to steal merchandise when he was intercepted by store personnel, Winston-Salem police said.

The suspect then attempted to steal money from the cash register while holding his hand in his clothes, appearing to possess a gun, police said.

As a result of the suspect's actions, a store employee or employees fired multiple shots at the suspect who ran from the store.

Officers used a police dog to search for the suspect, but they couldn't find him, police said.

There was a large police presence in the 500 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive while officers were investigating the incident, police said.

Winston-Salem police are asking for the public's help in the case.

Anyone with information about this attempted robbery can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to anonymously text tips, photos and videos to police.

John Hinton: 5 impactful stories from 2021

A high school shooting, a standoff, Winston-Salem's oldest Black neighborhood and a local Vietnam veteran were among unforgettable news stories in 2021.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Officer found guilty in death of Daunte Wright

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert