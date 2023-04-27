Family members of a slain Winston-Salem woman urged members of the community to share any information they might know about her death with them and the police.

The family spoke at a vigil on Thursday night. More than 70 people attended.

Beatrice Maxine Knights, 21, was shot and killed Saturday during a party at Happy Hill Park. Four other people were wounded in the gunfire, Winston-Salem police said.

“If this was your child, I would want you to have justice,” Beatrice Brown, Knights' mother, said after her daughter’s vigil at Old Town Park in the city’s northwestern section. “So if you know anything that happened, if you were there … reach out and let the family know.”

The family of Knights wants justice in connection with her daughter’s death, Brown said.

“We need to know what happened to her,” Brown said. “We just want the community to speak. That’s the key.”

James Knights Sr., Knights' father, urged the community to share any information, texts, emails, photos and videos about the case with detectives who are investigating.

Wesley Knights, one of her brothers, said that anyone involved in Saturday’s shooting should “step up.”

“It was a cowardly act,” Wesley Knights said. “Do your community a favor and make it a better place. Be the change that you want to see.”

A Winston-Salem police sergeant who attended the vigil declined to comment on the case.

A detective who is consulting with the family hasn’t provided many details about the police investigation, Brown said after the vigil.

“They haven’t provided me with any information,” Brown said. “I’m just waiting for someone to speak up.”

During the vigil, mourners released about 100 balloons in Maxine Knights’ memory. The balloons rose about the park and flew northwest.

Frankie Gist, who helped organized the vigil, told the Knights’ family members that they will get through the tragedy of Maxine Knights’ death.

“As we release these balloons, God, we will say a prayer,” Pastor Michael Tyree of Greater Faith Ministries of Winston-Salem told the attendees. “God, thank you for the life of this beautiful young lady. God, wrap your loving arms around this family.”

Police Chief William Penn said Monday that witnesses to the shooting need to tell what they know to help investigators solve the crime.

Gunfire erupted shortly before 10 p.m. during a party at the shelter that attracted more than 200 people. No charges have been filed.

Trevon Graham, who was shooting video at the party, said that it appeared that two groups of teenagers exchanged gunfire at the event.

Police later described the scene as chaotic and officers found more than 100 shell casings in the area. During the shooting, people screamed and scrambled to get away from the gunfire.

During the vigil, many people cried, hugged each other and held hands.

Gist told the attendees that he is tired of attending vigils to remember homicide victims.

“Cowards took a queen from us,” Gist said. “It’s not OK. We are supposed to protect Black women.”

To honor Knights' legacy, the attendees should obtain their high school diplomas or their GEDs, get jobs or start a business, Gist said.

“The best way to push her name and to push her legacy is going into the community and into the world and be everything that she didn’t get a chance to be,” Gist said.

James Knights Jr. said that his sister loved her infant daughter, her parents and her friends.

A 2020 graduate of Mount Tabor High School, Maxine Knights worked as a home nurse caregiver, James Knights Jr. said.

“I know my baby sister was rough around the edges,” James Knights said. “She had a lot to say a lot of the time. But she is now with Christ Jesus.”

James Knights Sr. urged the mourners to often tell their loved ones and friends that they love them.

Knights also said that Black women should end their relationships with men whom he described as roughnecks armed with guns.

“Remove yourselves from negative influences of people who are no good for you,” Knights said.

PHOTOS: Friends and family remember Beatrice Maxine "Max" Knights, who was killed Saturday at Happy Hill Park