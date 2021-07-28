Family of Winston-Salem woman shot to death by her neighbor settles lawsuit for $575,000.

The family of a woman shot to death by her then-87-year-old neighbor in July 2020 has settled a wrongful-death lawsuit for $575,000. Part of the settlement will go toward the woman's grandson, who was there when the woman was shot and hid outside in a hedgerow immediately after the shooting.
Judge David Hall of Forsyth Superior Court approved the settlement, according to orders filed on July 6.
Hermon Lowell Aycoth, now 88, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of 54-year-old Karla Ragsdale Essick on July 15, 2020. The two had been neighbors for years, but Winston-Salem police said Aycoth fatally shot Essick about 7:20 a.m. inside her house on Cool Springs Road. Essick was a registered nurse who had three sons.
The lawsuit alleged that Aycoth shot Essick six times at close range and that at least twice, he shot her while she was holding her puppy, who was also shot and later died.
In March, a Forsyth County judge involuntarily committed Aycoth for the rest of his life after determining that he had dementia and was mentally incompetent to stand trial. The decision meant that the murder charge would be dismissed against Aycoth.
Kimberly R. Ragsdale, Essick's sister and the executor of her sister's estate, filed the wrongful-death lawsuit on Aug. 12, 2020 in Forsyth Superior Court. Ragsdale's attorney, Brian C. Focht filed an amended complaint on April 16 that added Essick's now-16-year-old grandson as a plaintiff.
"We're happy to see the matter resolved," Focht said Wednesday. "There are things that will never be addressed and there's an injury to the Essick family that even the traditional justice system cannot provide relief for."
Focht said the law rightly provides protection for people, like Aycoth, who have mental health conditions that make it so they cannot legally defend themselves against criminal charges.
"The result is there is a family who is without an avenue to pursue justice," he said.
Steven B. Fox, an attorney for Aycoth, was not immediately available for comment.
According to court documents, $100,000 of the settlement will go toward the grandson. The rest of the settlement will go to Essick's estate. Aycoth will pay the vast majority of the settlement, the money for which will come through the transfer of Aycoth's real and personal property to the estate, court papers said. Aycoth's insurance company will pay the rest of the settlement.
The lawsuit said that the day before the shooting, Aycoth went to Essick and asked her to help him with some financial matters. The two went to a bank so that he could sort out some overdue bills. Later that evening, Aycoth went back to Essick's house and thanked her. At Essick's house were Essick's boyfriend, Burt Yokley; her daughter-in-law, and her grandson, who spent the night.
Then at 7 a.m. on July 15, 2020, the lawsuit said, Yokley left Essick's house for work. The grandson saw Aycoth come over to Essick's house. Aycoth knocked on the door and Essick answered while holding her puppy, Waylon, in her arms.
The lawsuit said she headed down the hallway to place Waylon in a kennel in her bedroom. Aycoth followed her. Then Aycoth became belligerent and started shouting, the lawsuit alleged. Aycoth soon pulled out a .22-caliber pistol and quickly fired two shots at Essick.
She and the dog were struck, and Essick yelled for her grandson, who was in the living room, to run. Aycoth fired two more times, and seconds later, he fired twice again. The lawsuit said Aycoth "calmly" walked out of Essick's front door, pausing where Essick's grandson was hiding in the hedgerow, and then walked back to his house, where he stayed until police arrived.
The lawsuit said the grandson suffered severe emotional distress from seeing his grandmother shot to death. He also had to run for his life, the lawsuit said.
As a result of the settlement, the lawsuit will be dismissed with prejudice, meaning a complaint cannot be re-filed.
