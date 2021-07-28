Family of Winston-Salem woman shot to death by her neighbor settles lawsuit for $575,000.

"We're happy to see the matter resolved," Focht said Wednesday. "There are things that will never be addressed and there's an injury to the Essick family that even the traditional justice system cannot provide relief for."

Focht said the law rightly provides protection for people, like Aycoth, who have mental health conditions that make it so they cannot legally defend themselves against criminal charges.

"The result is there is a family who is without an avenue to pursue justice," he said.

Steven B. Fox, an attorney for Aycoth, was not immediately available for comment.

According to court documents, $100,000 of the settlement will go toward the grandson. The rest of the settlement will go to Essick's estate. Aycoth will pay the vast majority of the settlement, the money for which will come through the transfer of Aycoth's real and personal property to the estate, court papers said. Aycoth's insurance company will pay the rest of the settlement.