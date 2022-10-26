Family of woman who allegedly died at hands of nurse speaks out.

Gwen Zelda Crawford only lived in Winston-Salem barely five months before she died in January, her brother, Jacky Jones said Wednesday.

Crawford, 60, grew up with six brothers and one sister and had three children, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren at the time she died, Jones said. She had spent most of her life in Birmingham, Alabama but moved to Winston-Salem in mid-September so that Jones, a nurse, could take better care of her. She died Jan. 8 of this year at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where she had gotten open-heart surgery.

On Tuesday, Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill said Johnathan Howard Hayes, a former nurse at the medical center, murdered Crawford and another patient, Vickie Lynne Lingerfelt, in January by giving both women lethal doses of insulin. O’Neill said Hayes almost killed another patient, Pamela Jean Little, by giving her a near-fatal dose of insulin. Hayes, 47, is now charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder.

Little’s mother declined to comment to a Journal reporter on Wednesday. Little, 63, died of cirrhosis of the liver in May. Lingerfelt’s family members could not be reached.

All three women were in their 60s. O’Neill declined to give specific information about the case but said Tuesday that Atrium Health officials conducted an investigation and presented their findings to him and Winston-Salem Police detectives on March 21. Police then launched their own investigation, leading to the charges announced on Tuesday. Hayes, who worked at the hospital for 15 years, was fired March 18.

He made his first appearance in Forsyth District Court Wednesday morning and is being held without bond at Forsyth County Jail. His next court date is Nov. 10.

Crawford had a number of health issues and had been on dialysis for 14 years. She was also confined to a wheelchair because one of her legs had gotten amputated.

Jones said his sister had adjusted quite well to Winston-Salem. She had found friends, and people loved her. She was making her dialysis appointments.

Then in late December, after Christmas, she had chest pains while at a dialysis appointment. She was rushed to the hospital, Jones said, where doctors determined she needed open-heart surgery.

Jones, who said he was his sister’s medical power of attorney, talked to his sister and his doctors about the procedure, and Crawford agreed. The surgery went well, and she recovered for five days in the ICU before being sent to another less-intensive floor. Then she got sicker and was moved back up to the ICU, Jones said.

At some point, Jones asked his sister if she wanted the doctors to do everything to save her life. His sister said no. On Jan. 8, she died.

According to a timeline provided by O’Neill, Hayes gave the lethal dose of insulin to Crawford on Jan. 5.

Jones said no one from the Forsyth County District Attorney’s Office or the Winston-Salem Police Department contacted him. He found out two months after she died that foul play was suspected.

Her son said investigators had told him that Crawford was given 20,000 units of insulin.

“When he told me that they were telling me that a nurse had given a lethal dose of insulin, my initial thought was disbelief,” Jones said.

Jones said he couldn’t fathom his sister surviving several days if she had been given that much insulin.

“How do you get a hold of 20,000 units of insulin?” he asked.

But Jones said Wednesday he is not focused on Hayes’ arrest in his sister’s death. He and his sister were close, only 13 months apart in age. And the only thing that concerned him was his sister’s happiness, he said.

One of the highlights of her day while she lived in Winston-Salem was rolling her wheelchair down to her brother’s garage and awaiting the arrival of Jones’ son, who is now 8, from his school bus around 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. She would give Jones’ son a huge hug.

“She lived … to get that hug from her nephew every day,” he said.

The thing that gives him peace is knowing that his sister was happy in her last days in Winston-Salem, Jones said.

“I know that my sister was loved, I know that my sister was happy,” he said. “It doesn’t matter what anybody say, do, find, point fingers at, they’re not going to change that…that’s the reason why I don’t care about all that other stuff. All I know is my sister was content.”