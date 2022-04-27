 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Fatal drive-by shooting on Tuesday ends in arrest of two teens

  • 0
Winston-Salem police car
Journal file photo

WINSTON-SALEM — Police say a man is dead after a targeted drive-by shooting Tuesday that also injured a 14-year-old boy walking down the street.

Officers responded at 6:18 p.m. to the 1000 block of Leona Street about a reported shooting and were told that Miguel Angel Fuentes Nava, 27, was driven in a private vehicle to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead soon after his arrival, Winston-Salem police said in a news release.

Someone drove the injured teenager to a local medical center, where he was treated and released, police said.

Two people are in custody and facing charges in the homicide after officers were able to obtain a description of the vehicle involved, a dark-colored Nissan Rogue. Police soon found a vehicle matching that description in the 800 block of Tara Court. When officers stopped the vehicle, the occupants ran off but were taken into custody, police said in the news release.

Investigators believe the homicide victim was targeted outside his home, and the teenager who was injured was an unintended target.

People are also reading…

Police have charged Luis Enrique Arellano Salinas, 19, of Winston-Salem, with murder and with resist, delay and obstruct a law enforcement officer. He is in the Forsyth County Jail without bond. Police say a booking photograph will not be released at this time while the investigation is ongoing.

Police have also charged a 17-year-old boy with murder. He was transferred to a Juvenile Detention Facility in North Carolina and his name and photograph will not be released, police said in the news release.

Police also said that specific details of this investigation will not be released at this time.

This homicide marks the 15th in Winston-Salem in 2022 compared to nine homicides at this time in 2021.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

'They were good guys.' Jessicah Black recants testimony that led to murder conviction of five teenagers.

'They were good guys.' Jessicah Black recants testimony that led to murder conviction of five teenagers.

Jessicah Black was 16 when she told Winston-Salem police that five teenagers were involved in the death of Nathaniel Jones, NBA star Chris Paul's grandfather. But nearly 20 years later, she told a panel of three superior court judges that she lied after hours of interrogation from Winston-Salem police detectives. She said she just wanted to go home and detectives told her that the five boys had already confessed. They told her, Black said, she was lying when she tried to tell the truth. 

Officer in murder probe falsely told teen he could get death penalty

Officer in murder probe falsely told teen he could get death penalty

Sean Flynn, a Winston-Salem police detective, told a staff attorney for the N.C. Innocence Inquiry Commission that he wanted to elicit a response from the 15-year-old boy he was interrogating when he falsely told the boy he could face the death penalty. That boy, Jermal Tolliver, and four of his friends -- Rayshawn Banner, Nathaniel Cauthen, Christopher Bryant and Dorrell Brayboy -- would be convicted in two separate trials for the murder of Nathaniel Jones, the grandfather of NBA star Chris Paul. Jones, 61, was brutally attacked in the carport of his home on Nov. 15, 2002. The teenagers are now men in their 30s, and one of them is dead. Four of them are trying to convince a panel of three superior court judges that they are innocent. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Tribal clashes in Sudan's West Darfur killed over 210

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert