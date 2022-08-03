Fatal shooting at Kernersville manufacturing plant under investigation, Forsyth County Sheriff's Office says

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting death Tuesday night at the Clarios manufacturing plant in the 2700 block of Powering Progress Drive in Kernersville, authorities said.

The incident happened about 11:15 at the plant, said Christina Howell, a spokeswoman for the sheriff's office.

The suspect and victim were known to each other, Howell said.

The shooting was not a random incident, and there is no danger to the Kernersville community or to other people at the plant, Howell said.

Howell didn't identity the victim or the suspect.

No further details were immediately available.