A 69-year-old Winston-Salem man was shot to death Tuesday night, authorities said.

Patrol officers were called to the 400 block of Barry Street at 7:10 p.m. to investigate a shooting, police said in a news release.

When they arrived, officers found 69-year-old William Bell Jr. lying in the street with a gunshot wound. Authorities said he died at the scene.

Bell is the 22nd homicide victim in the city in 2023. At the same point last year, 19 people had been slain.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police at (336) 773-7700 or Crimestoppers at (336) 727-2800.