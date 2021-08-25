Fatal shooting in Lewisville leads to manslaughter charge

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office has charged a Davie County man with voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of a Lewisville man nearly three weeks ago.

Caleb Reid Cox, 21, of Mocksville, was charged with voluntary manslaughter, in addition to the misdemeanor charges of carrying a concealed weapon and carrying a concealed weapon after consuming alcohol.

On Sunday, Aug. 8, sheriff's deputies went to a reported shooting on Hauser Road in Lewisville. They found Billy Darryl Glenn Jr., 25, who had been shot. Deputies said that Glenn had been shot during a fight with another man, now identified as Cox.

Cox was injured during the fight and was arrested Tuesday after he was released from medical treatment, the sheriff's office said in a news release. The sheriff's office did not say how Cox was injured.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said Aug. 8 that deputies had located the suspect. On Aug. 16, Christina Howell, a spokeswoman for the sheriff's office, said the investigation was ongoing.

Cox appeared before a magistrate and received a $15,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear on Sept. 9 in Forsyth District Court.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office at 336-727-2112 or Crime Stoppers, either at 336-727-2800 or 336-728-3904 for a Spanish language line. People can anonymously text information, photos and video to 336-920-8477.

