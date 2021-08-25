 Skip to main content
Fatal shooting in Lewisville leads to manslaughter charge
breaking top story

Fatal shooting in Lewisville leads to manslaughter charge

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office has charged a Davie County man with voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of a Lewisville man nearly three weeks ago. 

Caleb Reid Cox, 21, of Mocksville, was charged with voluntary manslaughter, in addition to the misdemeanor charges of carrying a concealed weapon and carrying a concealed weapon after consuming alcohol.

On Sunday, Aug. 8, sheriff's deputies went to a reported shooting on Hauser Road in Lewisville. They found Billy Darryl Glenn Jr., 25, who had been shot. Deputies said that Glenn had been shot during a fight with another man, now identified as Cox. 

Cox was injured during the fight and was arrested Tuesday after he was released from medical treatment, the sheriff's office said in a news release. The sheriff's office did not say how Cox was injured. 

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said Aug. 8 that deputies had located the suspect. On Aug. 16, Christina Howell, a spokeswoman for the sheriff's office, said the investigation was ongoing. 

Cox appeared before a magistrate and received a $15,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear on Sept. 9 in Forsyth District Court. 

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office at 336-727-2112 or Crime Stoppers, either at 336-727-2800 or 336-728-3904 for a Spanish language line. People can anonymously text information, photos and video to 336-920-8477. 

Caleb Reid Cox

Caleb Reid Cox

336-727-7326

@mhewlettWSJ

Former Forsyth County minister indicted on 13 child pornography charges.
Crime

Former Forsyth County minister indicted on 13 child pornography charges.

Former pastor T Elliott Welch was indicted Monday on 13 counts of second-degree exploitation of a minor. According to a search warrant, investigators said someone on the Kik messaging application using the name pastormills42 shared child pornography. The search warrant said Welch admitted downloading, viewing and sharing child pornography, including as recent as a few days before Forsyth County sheriff's deputies executed a search warrant at his house in Tobaccoville. 

+4
Mother of WSSU student fatally shot on Wake Forest's campus is appealing decision to dismiss her lawsuit.
Crime

Mother of WSSU student fatally shot on Wake Forest's campus is appealing decision to dismiss her lawsuit.

The mother of Najee Ali Baker, the Winston-Salem State University student fatally shot on Wake Forest University's campus in 2018, is appealing a judge's decision to dismiss her lawsuit against the school. In the lawsuit, she accused school officials of ignoring warnings of possible violence and not doing anything to prevent it. The judge disagree, saying that the school had no way of knowing a homicide would happen, considering no homicide had happened before Baker was shot to death. The 4th Circuit of the U.S. Court of Appeals would hear the appeal.

Breaking News