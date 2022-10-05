Fatal shooting of 16-year-old Winston-Salem teen leads to 20 to 25 year sentence for two people

Brianna Nichole Delph had to make sure. That's why on March 10, 2020, she put her ear to the door of an apartment. When she heard 16-year-old Jaymyian George Stinson, she ordered two men to fire their guns into the apartment, a Forsyth County prosecutor said in court Wednesday.

Winston-Salem police officers later found Stinson's dead body lying in the apartment amid numerous shell casings, Assistant District Attorney Matt Breeding said.

Delph, 24, of Winston-Salem, and one of the two men, Romonnie Dotson, 26, of Rockwell, pleaded guilty in Forsyth Superior Court to second-degree murder. Delph also pleaded guilty to discharging a firearm into occupied property, and Dotson pleaded guilty to discharging a firearm into occupied property, inflicting serious bodily injury. He also pleaded guilty to a series of unrelated charges that came out of Cabarrus County, including another one count of discharging a firearm into occupied property.

Judge Michael A. Stone of Forsyth Superior Court sentenced Delph and Dotson each to a minimum of 20 years and a maximum of 25 years in prison.

According to Breeding, this shooting stemmed from jealousy over the fact that Delph and Stinson had dated the same woman and retaliation for an incident in which Stinson had repeatedly beaten Delph.

At first, Winston-Salem police detectives had few leads after the shooting. Witnesses to the shooting would only say that they say three people running from the scene. There also was no physical evidence and no surveillance video that captured the shooting, Breeding said. Then detectives learned about an incident a few days before in which Stinson had struck Delph in the face.

Stephen Ball, Delph's attorney, said Delph was seriously injured during the assault that happened on March 9, 2020, and had to get medical treatment. Winston-Salem police questioned Delph, who denied involvement in the shooting, but police seized Delph's cellphone and found that she had made calls to an inmate at the Scotland Correctional Institute in Laurinburg. Calls to inmates are recorded, and police discovered that she had told the inmate, a leader in the gang Delph was a member of, that her ex-girlfriend had started dating Stinson, which upset her, and also told him that Stinson had beaten her.

Breeding said Delph told the gang leader that she was planning to "take care of" Stinson. The gang leader, who was not charged in the fatal shooting, made arrangements for people to help Delph.

Winston-Salem police also found a cellphone number tied to Dotson. Dotson, who was in the Cabarrus County Jail, talked to Winston-Salem police detectives and told them that he and another man, whom he would not identify, traveled from Concord to Winston-Salem on March 10, 2020 and picked up Delph.

Delph then drove the two men to the apartment where Stinson was staying. Breeding said that Stinson was staying with a friend after he absconded from a group home and was living off the grid.

Delph parked the car a short distance from the apartment and Delph, Dotson and the second man walked to the apartment where Stinson was staying. Delph later told Winston-Salem police that she put her ear to the door and when she heard Stinson's voice, she told the men to "go ahead and shoot." Delph and Dotson both denied that they intended to kill Stinson but only scare him, Breeding said.

Winston-Salem police detectives also learned that Dotson's cellphone bounced off a cell tower in Winston-Salem at the time of the shooting. Detectives also matched the shell casings found at the Winston-Salem shooting with shell casings found at a shooting in Cabarrus County that Dotson was involved in, Breeding said.

Ball said Delph was an excellent student in high school and a hard worker who took care of her mother after she had a stroke. Jones Byrd, Dotson's attorney, said Dotson also had good grades and was captain of his high school football team. Things took a turn for the worse after he served in the U.S. Army, Byrd said. Dotson was homeless for a period of time, despite coming from a good family, he said.

When he came to North Carolina, he joined a gang, and at the time of the shooting, he was in the midst of an initiation. Byrd said that both the Winston-Salem shooting and the shooting in Cabarrus County were both on the orders of high-ranking gang members.

Delph and Dotson both apologized in court to Stinson's family.

"I'm fully aware that my apology will not bring him back," she said.

Joshua Lee, Stinson's uncle, said the family is devastated and cannot understand why Delph and Dotson committed an "uncalled for and premeditated" crime over something that was insignificant and could have been avoided. Instead, Delph and Dotson took Stinson away from his family a mere 10 days after he celebrated his 16th birthday.

Breeding said it didn't matter that Stinson was 16 and had made mistakes. Many people make mistakes when they're 16, he said. But Stinson was robbed of the chance to turn his life around and make something of himself, Breeding said.

But Stinson was trying, as evidenced by a letter Stinson wrote his grandparents, Breeding said. He told his grandparents that he was going to make a positive change and had cut his hair to exemplify his determination to do something positive, according to the letter Breeding read in court.

"Thank y'all for hanging in there with me," Stinson wrote, according to Breeding.